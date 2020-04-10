Smoothie of The Day: Gena Hamshaw’s Immune Boosting Blend

Gena Hamshaw is the master behind the popular vegan lifestyle blog, The Full Helping, where she shares healthy recipes and offers free nutrition counseling and inspiring reading about living a plant-based lifestyle. In addition to being a well-known blogger, Gena is also a registered dietitian with nearly 10 years of experience.

The Beet first found Gena on Instagram from her bright and beautiful photography of colorful, nourishing plant-based meals. Gena kindly shared her favorite smoothie with us that she "whips up" in the morning and calls it the Monkey Smoothie. It's full of healthy ingredients and is high in vegan protein. In it are a healthy dose of good-for-you nutrients: Blueberries are a good way to boost your immune system since they are full of Vitamin C and high in antioxidants. Peanut butter is a good source of vegan protein and has 8 grams per 2 tablespoons. This smoothie tastes delicious and has a creamy texture, kind of like a milkshake. Top it with a drizzle of peanut butter and you will crave this every morning!