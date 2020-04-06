Smoothie of the Day: Dr. Fuhrman’s Berry Smoothie With Dates and Greens

Dr. Joel Fuhrman, physician and bestselling author of Eat for Life, and also the author of the runaway bestsellers Eat to Live, recently caught up with The Beet to talk about what to eat to be your healthiest self.

Smoothies can quickly turn into sugar and carb bombs so how do you avoid that? You add as many greens as possible. Dr. Fuhrman says.

Any smoothie that gets a person to eat green veggies is a good idea, so long as you're not also adding sugar or the equivalent. So for instance, you can add dates, but not too many. - don't make it too fruity. Try to think of getting as many greens in it as possible. Here's Dr. Fuhrman's smoothie recipe.