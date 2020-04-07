Smoothie of The Day: Caroline Deisler’s Immunity-Boosting Smoothie

Caroline Deisler is a certified nutritionist, lifestyle blogger, and writer for her plant-based and fitness blog, Caroline's Choice. She's known for her healthy vegan recipes found on her Instagram, blog, and YouTube channel. Caroline shared her smoothie recipe with The Beet which includes immunity-boosting ingredients you probably already have on hand right now. This simple recipe calls for just two main ingredients: blueberries and bananas.

Blueberries help reduce damage to cells and boost your immune system because they are full of antioxidants and high in vitamins C and A. Bananas are high in vitamin C, a good source of potassium and will give you energy throughout your day.

Here's Caroline's Take: "I used to love blueberry yogurt drinks before going vegan but I always got really bad stomach pain after drinking them and was diagnosed with lactose intolerance. This Smoothie tastes just like that blueberry drink but even better: creamy, sweet, refreshing and SO YUMMY! Definitely a winner!"

Ingredients 2-3 frozen bananas

1 cup blueberries

1 cup water (or almond milk to make it extra creamy)

Small piece Vanilla Bean (optional)