Atlanta's favorite fast-food stop Slutty Vegan is looking to rival Chick-fil-a and Popeye's with a totally plant-based pop-up chicken menu. The vegan restaurant chain is partnering with Incogmeato – a subsidiary brand of MorningStar Farms – to debut a limited-time vegan fried chicken menu. The celebrity restauranteur and Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole plans to host this special menu on May 19, showcasing a full line of plant-based chicken options for just one day at the Old Fourth Ward location.

The special menu brings three exciting spins on classic fried chicken dishes including an Incogmeato Side Chik Tender Basket, an Incogmeato Mutha Clucker Chik’n Tender Sandwich, and an Incogmeato Chik’n Tender Tac-Heaux. Slutty Vegan’s mission is to encourage people to try the Incogmeato substitute, which claims to taste and tear just like conventional fried chicken.

“I know that vegans and meat-eaters alike will definitely love it whether they are vegan or not,” Cole told Paltrocast. “If you just want to make some chicken tenders at home, if you want to make a sandwich, if you want to make a sandwich, if you want to make a taco you can do that, and not feel like you’re eating meat or feel like you’re eating something vegan that doesn’t taste good. So, I am excited about the partnership that I am doing.”

Vegetarian giant, Morning Star Farms, released its Incogmeat range in 2020, revamping the company’s plant-based chicken offerings. The company has been moving away from animal products in recent years, previously criticized for using egg whites in some of its chicken alternatives. Last month, the company launched a new Chik’n Tenders in both Original and Sweet BBQ flavors, which can be found in H-E-B, Wegman, Southeastern Grocers, Walmart, and Kroger nationwide.

Cole has partnered with plant-based companies in the past to promote vegan cuisine. Her restaurant’s signature burgers are made with Impossible Foods patties. The recipe combines the classic Impossible Burger with Cole’s signature Slut Sauce alongside several toppings that include vegan cheese for a traditional cheeseburger experience.

During the pandemic, Cole and her restaurant partnered with Impossible Foods to donate thousands of meatless burgers to essential workers in Atlanta to offset food insecurity for essential workers that had to continue working throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic. Cole’s philanthropy extends across Atlanta from helping essential workers to providing college scholarships for Atlanta’s youth.