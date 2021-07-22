Atlanta’s iconic plant-based favorite Slutty Vegan is giving away 1,000 free tickets to Kanye West’s listening party for his upcoming album, Donda, tonight. The prize giveaway is spearheaded by Pinky Cole - founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and the Pinky Cole Foundation - in an effort to promote her brand, plant-based eating, and community involvement. The listening session will happen tonight at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Cole’s team hosted the giveaway at her Bar Vegan location inside Ponce City Market last night. Today, Slutty Vegan is hosting The Pinky Cole Foundation’s 'Back to School' school supply drive at its Edgewood (476 Edgewood Ave.) and Jonesboro (164 N. McDonough St.) locations. The Back to School drive asks diners to bring any school supplies such as lunch boxes, headphones, folders, binders, dividers, loose-leaf paper, and more in exchange for a free ticket to the Donda listening session.

“We’re so grateful to be able to continue providing opportunities and experiences for the consumer that love and support our brand,” Cole said.

Cole's influence continues to spread rapidly across Atlanta and the South. Beyond the 'Back to School' supply drive, the restauranteur has spent recent years helping Black communities by granting scholarships to college students and funding social justice initiatives through her foundation.

The restaurant owner hopes to see her Slutty Vegan model become the new normal for fast-casual establishments. Currently, Cole owns and operates two Slutty Vegan locations, her spin-off Bar Vegan, and is working to open a third Slutty Vegan in Birmingham, Alabama, by the end of the year.

Earlier this week, Slutty Vegan became one of the first recipients of the PepsiCo Foundation and National Urban League’s Black Restaurant Accelerator Program. The two organizations partnered together to distribute $10 million dollars across 500 Black-owned restaurants nationwide. The initiative hopes to tackle the financial hardship onset by the pandemic within the last year.

“As the pandemic exposed existing disparities many minority business owners face, we saw a fundamental threat that could erase the decades of progress Black-owned restaurants have made,” Vice President and Global Head of Philanthropy at the PepsiCo Foundation C.D. Glin said. “The investment will help Black restauranteurs not only recover from the pandemic but set them on ta path to long-term economic resilience. We are inspired by the progress we are making through our collaboration with the National Urban League to address a fundamental gap and create opportunities for Black-business owners to build generational wealth and continue to strengthen their communities.”