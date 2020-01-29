Simple Everyday Cauliflower and Chickpea Salad Recipe
RECIPE OF THE DAY: JANUARY 29
FROM: @cleanfoodcrush
WHY WE LOVE IT: When you're bored of your usual salad, this recipe is a good switch and tastes like a tabouli, but less seasoned. It's full of cruciferous vegetables meaning the vegetables are high in fiber, folate, and Vitamin C.
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 13 (plus salt)
MAKE IT FOR: A healthy lunch or a side dish for dinner. The salad stays good when refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
SPECIAL NOTE: Your salad will taste much like the dressing so choose a high quality olive oil. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
INGREDIENTS:
Makes 4 servings
1 medium head cauliflower, about 2 lbs
15-ounces chickpeas drained and rinsed
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more to taste
1 tsp finely grated lemon zest
1 tsp pure maple syrup, or raw honey
3 fresh garlic cloves, minced
2 Tbsps extra virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1/2 tsp sea salt, plus more to taste
2 Tbsps fresh chopped parsley
2 Tbsps fresh cilantro
2 Tbsp fresh chopped dill
2 Tbsps fresh chopped chives
1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Remove all the leaves from your cauliflower and wash thoroughly to remove any dirt.
- Chop your cauliflower into small florets, all roughly the same size.
- Bring two inches of salted water to a boil in a large pot fitted with a steamer basket over high heat.
- Place the cauliflower florets into the steamer basket, cover and steam for about 4 minutes until they are tender but still crisp.
- While your cauliflower is steaming prepare the dressing, in a small mixing bowl, combine, fresh lemon juice, lemon zest, maple syrup or honey, minced garlic, sea salt, pepper and olive oil; whisk until really well combined.
- Next remove the steamer basket from the saucepan, and carefully pour out the water.
Transfer your tender-crisp florets to a serving bowl, add in chickpeas, olives and your chopped herbs.
- Drizzle your dressing over and gently stir until cauliflower and chickpeas are nicely coated.
- Taste test, then adjust with sea salt and pepper, according to your taste.
Stays good refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.