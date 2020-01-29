Simple Everyday Cauliflower and Chickpea Salad Recipe

RECIPE OF THE DAY: JANUARY 29

FROM: @cleanfoodcrush

WHY WE LOVE IT: When you're bored of your usual salad, this recipe is a good switch and tastes like a tabouli, but less seasoned. It's full of cruciferous vegetables meaning the vegetables are high in fiber, folate, and Vitamin C.

TOTAL TIME:

Prep: 10 Minutes Make: 5 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 13 (plus salt)

MAKE IT FOR: A healthy lunch or a side dish for dinner. The salad stays good when refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

SPECIAL NOTE: Your salad will taste much like the dressing so choose a high quality olive oil. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 4 servings

1 medium head cauliflower, about 2 lbs

15-ounces chickpeas drained and rinsed

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more to taste

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

1 tsp pure maple syrup, or raw honey

3 fresh garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsps extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp sea salt, plus more to taste

2 Tbsps fresh chopped parsley

2 Tbsps fresh cilantro

2 Tbsp fresh chopped dill

2 Tbsps fresh chopped chives

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS: