Simple and Comforting Pot Pie Your Non-Vegan Friends Will Love

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Pot Pie

FROM: @myveganminimalist

WHY WE LOVE IT: This flaky pastry is much lighter than a typical pot pie and your non-vegan friends will want to eat this one instead.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 Minutes Fry: 37 Minutes Bake: 25 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 17

MAKE IT FOR: A dinner party or Sunday night baking.

Ingredients

FOR THE FILLING 2 carrots (the equivalent of 275g of carrots)

2 large white potatoes (the equivalent of 485g of potatoes)

1 T bsp. olive oil

4 cloves garlic

½ tsp. thyme

900 ml vegetable stock (i used 900 ml of water and 1,5 vegetable stock cubes)

4 T bsp. soy sauce

T 4 T bsp. plain white flour

T ⅙ tsp. black pepper

450 g celery

FOR THE TOFU 350 g tofu (i used firm silken tofu, but any tofu will do)

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 T bsp. soy sauce

T ¼ tsp thyme

1 tsp. garlic powder

⅛ tsp. salt

⅛ tsp. black pepper