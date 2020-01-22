Simple and Comforting Pot Pie Your Non-Vegan Friends Will Love
What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Pot Pie
FROM: @myveganminimalist
WHY WE LOVE IT: This flaky pastry is much lighter than a typical pot pie and your non-vegan friends will want to eat this one instead.
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 17
MAKE IT FOR: A dinner party or Sunday night baking.
Ingredients
FOR THE FILLING
- 2 carrots (the equivalent of 275g of carrots)
- 2 large white potatoes (the equivalent of 485g of potatoes)
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic
- ½ tsp. thyme
- 900 ml vegetable stock (i used 900 ml of water and 1,5 vegetable stock cubes)
- 4 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 4 Tbsp. plain white flour
- ⅙ tsp. black pepper
- 450 g celery
FOR THE TOFU
- 350 g tofu (i used firm silken tofu, but any tofu will do)
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
- ¼ tsp thyme
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- ⅛ tsp. salt
- ⅛ tsp. black pepper
FOR THE PUFF PASTRY
Instructions
FOR THE FILLING
In a large non-stick pan, heat up olive oil, then add crushed garlic, carrot cubes, and celery chunks.
Fry for approximately seven minutes just until slightly softened.
Add vegetable stock and let it simmer to a boil.
Add potato cubes, thyme, black pepper and soy sauce.
Slowly sprinkle in 1 Tbsp. of flour at a time. Stir it in straight away to prevent it from forming large clumps. Do not worry about small clumps as these will dissolve during cooking.
Let simmer for approx. 20 minutes with the lid slightly open, stirring occasionally.
When potatoes and carrots are tender, but not overcooked, remove from heat.
FOR THE TOFU
Heat up sesame oil in a non-stick pan.
Open and drain your tofu, then crumble it up and add to the hot pan. Stir.
Add soy sauce, salt, pepper, 1/4 teaspoon of thyme, garlic powder.
Lightly fry for approximately 10 minutes until all the water has evaporated and you're left with egg-like tofu.
Add tofu to your vegetable filling.
FOR THE PUFF PASTRY
Transform your vegetable filling (including tofu) to an ovenproof dish.
Pre-heat the oven to 180°C / 356°F.
Even out the surface using a flat spatula.
Fold-out your ready-made puff pastry and use it to cover the entire pie dish.
Use a fork to press down the puff pastry onto the sides.
Use any leftover puff pastry for decoration e.g. cut out small leaves using a knife.
Brush with almond milk.
Bake at 180°C / 356°F for approx. 25 minutes.