With so many celebrities and influencers debuting beauty lines, it's exciting to hear that one of our favorites, Selena Gomez, is launching a makeup brand, Rare Beauty, that is entirely vegan and cruelty-free.

For makeup to be designated vegan and cruelty-free it can not contain any animal products such as beeswax or gelatin which are often found in non-vegan beauty products. It also does not get tested on animals in the lab, which makes it cruelty-free. Rare Beauty will be hitting shelves at Sephora both in-store and online on September 3rd, but you can also buy it at rarebeauty.com. For other vegan clean beauty products we love, see our latest list here.

Rare Beauty is in keeping with Gomez's values and loving who you are

Gomez, who has spoken openly about her mental health and body image struggles in the past, wants the clean makeup brand to represent inclusivity in every way possible. She shared on Rare Beauty's Instagram a little about the brand, saying, “@rarebeauty is about accepting who you are–and finding the beauty in your perfections."

Rare Beauty has a greater mission than making people look beautiful but rather feeling good for yourself: "I wanted to start a conversation about how can you make yourself feel great. It’s not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself feel beautiful. People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure. I use real people in the campaigns," Gomez told Amy Schumer when the two spoke this past spring for Interview Magazine.

Gomez doesn't just want her products to be limited to women. She spoke about the importance of gender inclusivity in the Rare Beauty line, saying, "I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It's meant to be enjoyed, it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves.”

Rare Beauty has been super secretive about the exact products that will be launching in September, limiting their social media activity to posting teaser videos and images on Instagram. The makeup brand is set to include 48 shades of foundation, aligning with its mission to cater to every skin color. A range of about 50 foundation shades became the industry standard after Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line introduced that could be the most inclusive range of face makeup, back in 2017. The line is also expected to launch concealers, lipsticks, and eyeshadows with many more products to be released in the future.