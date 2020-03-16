In a nearly 2 minute video on his social channel, The Terminator tells us he is hanging out at home with his pet mini pony Whiskey and donkey, Lulu, and eating vegan.

Wait, Arnold? Mr. Universe? The most macho of former Governors? Yes, for anyone who has been living under a rock and missed The Game Changers, which he executive produced, has gone vegan. Plus if his video is any indication, he's quite the domesticated animal himself.

Feeding carrots to his miniature pony, he tells us to honor the curfew and stay out of public spaces, and he instructs his 19 million followers to listen to the curfew, and that he's eating his vegan food to be healthy during this uncertain time.

"The important thing is that you stay home. Because there's a curfew now. Especially someone who is like 72 years old, [points at himself] after you're 65 years old, you're not allowed out of the house anymore in California. The actor, fitness icon and former Governor took a jab at "foreheads" who he called "morons" who are saying o continue going out.

Schwartzenegger was only one of several celebrities using their social media platforms to tell people to stay home. Arianna Grande did as well, telling her 177 million followers to think of others and stay home, and Hilary Duff went so far as to call Millennials "Assholes" over the weekend on her IG story. She said: To all you young Millennial assholes who are still going out and partying? Go Home! Stop putting old people at risk!"

Lady Gaga said the "kindest thing we can do" right now is to stay home and not hand around anyone 65 and over.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift told fans: "Guys, I follow you online and I love you guys, and need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now,” Swift wrote in a message on her story over the weekend. "I'm seeing lots of get together and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this."

Ariana Grande told her fans that to not take it seriously was selfish.

@arianagrande

Gaga told fans she had talked with doctors and told the nearly 40 million people following her that the safest thing to do is self-quarantine. She added assurances that she "talked to God -- she said we're gonna be ok."

Pink added her two cents, re-posting a Newsweek article that told young people: You're going out, unafraid, good for you. Now stop killing people.

Here at The Beet, we are sticking close to home, trying to eat healthily. Want to join? Sign up for Your 2 Week Clean Eating Plan ... Let's all emerge from this uncertain period stronger than we entered it. Stay safe, stay home, and stay healthy!