Say “Vegan Cheese” on Three! Make This Blueberry Cheesecake For Your Bestfriend

WHY WE LOVE IT: No bake necessary, this cake is completely raw and a lot healthier than your average blueberry cheesecake.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Refrigerate: 4-6 hours

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 10 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: A healthy dessert or surprise your friend with a beautiful "cheese"cake.

Ingredients:

Raw Blueberry Vanilla Cream Cake

Cake:

1/2 cup raw almonds

1/2 cup raw cashews

1 cup pitted Medjool dates

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

For the Cheesecake:

1 cup cashews

1 cup coconut milk

1/3 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 fresh blueberries

1 teaspoon agar agar

To make:

1. Add the almonds, cashews, pitted dates, coconut oil, vanilla extract and sea salt to a food processor and process until it comes together into a sticky "dough". There should still be small pieces of nuts visible in the mixture and it should stick together if pressed together.

2. Spoon the base "dough" into your prepared springform or cake pan and press the base down as even as you can. Cover and place in the freezer to set.

3. To make the cheesecake mixture, add all of the cheesecake ingredients (except the blueberries) to a high-speed blender and blend until the mixture is completely smooth. Add agar agar and blend again. Reserve half the mixture for later. I added an extra layer of cashew cream on top, but you can skip this step.

4. Pour the other half of the mixture over the base and gently tap the cake pan around the edges to smooth out the surface. Cover and freeze for at least 4-6 hours to set.

5. Once the first layer has set, blend the reserved cheesecake mixture with the blueberries until completely smooth and purple. Pour the blueberry layer over the first layer, cover and freeze until completely set. Remember to share!