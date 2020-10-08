There is something about bread that is so good it’s borderline addicting. I’m not talking about a regular loaf of sliced bread, I’m talking about a satisfying hard-crust artisan bread that has you coming back for a second slice and a third. But it takes some real skill to make artisan bread and it’s often seen as a recipe too daunting to even try to tackle. Lucky for us, this Rosemary Garlic Bread has got you covered! All you need is a little patience, basic ingredients, and a new Dutch oven to make this aromatic and flavorful bread.

For this recipe, we’ll be using the beautiful Classic Dutch Oven, provided by Kana, a company that sells amazing high-quality kitchenware at affordable prices. If you’ve never baked bread with a Dutch oven before, I would highly recommend it. The reason most artisan bread gets the texture it does is that it's baked in a special oven that allows it to cook in its own steam. This can’t be done in a regular oven found in most households, but with a Dutch oven in hand, you’re able to recreate that same effect to make artisan quality bread without a fancy bread oven. The best part about this amazing Rosemary Garlic bread is you can make it from start to finish in under two and a half hours. So invite friends over for brunch and enjoy!