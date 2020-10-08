Rosemary Garlic Bread That You Can Make in Just Over 2 Hours
There is something about bread that is so good it’s borderline addicting. I’m not talking about a regular loaf of sliced bread, I’m talking about a satisfying hard-crust artisan bread that has you coming back for a second slice and a third. But it takes some real skill to make artisan bread and it’s often seen as a recipe too daunting to even try to tackle. Lucky for us, this Rosemary Garlic Bread has got you covered! All you need is a little patience, basic ingredients, and a new Dutch oven to make this aromatic and flavorful bread.
For this recipe, we’ll be using the beautiful Classic Dutch Oven, provided by Kana, a company that sells amazing high-quality kitchenware at affordable prices. If you’ve never baked bread with a Dutch oven before, I would highly recommend it. The reason most artisan bread gets the texture it does is that it's baked in a special oven that allows it to cook in its own steam. This can’t be done in a regular oven found in most households, but with a Dutch oven in hand, you’re able to recreate that same effect to make artisan quality bread without a fancy bread oven. The best part about this amazing Rosemary Garlic bread is you can make it from start to finish in under two and a half hours. So invite friends over for brunch and enjoy!
Rosemary Garlic Bread (Make it in Just Over 2 Hours)
Makes 8-10 Slices
Prep Time: 15 Min
Cook Time: 40 Min
Passive Time: 1 Hour, 20 Min
Total Time: 2 Hours, 15 Min
You'll need a Dutch Oven, such as this Milo Classic Dutch Oven by Kana
Ingredients
- 1 ⅓ Cup Warm Water
- 2 ¼ Tsp Instant Dry Yeast, or 1 packet
- 1 Tsp Sugar
- 3 Cups All-Purpose Flour, plus extra for dusting
- 2 Rosemary Sprigs, de-stemmed and chopped
- 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 2 Tsp Salt
Instructions
- In a small bowl or measuring cup, add warm water, yeast, and sugar. Give it a quick stir and set it aside for 5 minutes to allow the yeast to bloom. Make sure your water is not too hot or it will kill the yeast.
- In a large bowl, add flour, chopped rosemary, garlic, and salt. Give it a mix until evenly combined. Create a well in the middle of your dry ingredients and add in the yeast mixture. Using a wooden spoon or your hands, mix until it all comes together and forms a shaggy dough. Cover with a kitchen towel and let the dough rise for 1 hour. It should double in size.
- After your dough has risen, transfer it onto floured parchment paper. Take the edges of your dough and fold them towards the center to help form a ball. Pick up your dough and carefully pinch the folded edges together to help shape it into a ball. If you’re finding the dough is too sticky, dust a bit more flour on your dough. Place the dough, seam side down on the parchment paper, and cover with a kitchen towel to let it rise for while you preheat your oven to 450F.
- Place your empty Dutch oven in the oven to heat it before adding the dough. Once your Dutch oven comes to oven temperature, carefully remove it from the oven with oven mitts. Using the parchment paper, transfer the dough into your hot Dutch oven. Using a sharp knife, carefully score your dough by crossing on top. At this point, you can score a design onto your dough if you’d like! Cover it with the lid and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the Dutch oven lid and bake for an additional 8-10 minutes. The longer you bake it the harder the crust will be.
- Once it’s finished baking, transfer your bread to a wire rack and let it cool for at least 20 minutes before cutting. Serve with (vegan) butter, a drizzle of olive oil, add sun-dried tomatoes–the choices are endless. Enjoy!