Roasted Potato Broccoli Salad For Your BBQ
Looking for the perfect side dish to enjoy at your plant-based BBQ? We have you covered with a crowd-pleasing roasted potato broccoli salad. Normally, this dish is made with dairy and sometimes has bits of bacon. This recipe is dairy-free and made with cashew dressing. Keep in mind that you will need to soak the cashews for 20 minutes before you start making the dressing.
Your loved ones or party guest will have no idea it's dairy-free because it has a thick creamy texture, similar to a ranch dressing. Serve this in a small bowl with two serving spoons and a side of salt to taste.
Recipe Developer: Robin, @greenseggsandham
Why we love it: There are so many reasons to love potato salad, especially when it's mixed with healthy vegetables and crunchy nuts. This recipe, in particular, is my favorite way to prepare potatoes because when roasted they are still crunchy without being fried.
Make it for: A dinner party side dish and add this recipe to your backyard BBQ menu. Enjoy with a Beyond Burger or Veggie hot dog!
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 50 minutes
Roasted Potato Broccoli Salad
Servings 4 people
Ingredients
Roasted Garlic
- 1 head garlic
- 1 tsp avocado oil
Roasted Potatoes
- 1.5 lbs mini potatoes (roughly 4 cups chopped into quarters)
- 2 tsp avocado oil (or oil of choosing)
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1/8 tsp sea salt
Roasted Broccoli
- 3 cups broccoli cut into small florets (2 heads)
- 1 tsp oil
Candied Pecans
- 1/2 cup raw pecans
- 2 tbsp water
- 1/4 cup coconut sugar
- Sprinkle cinnamon
Dressing
- 1/3 cups raw cashews (soaked for 20 minutes in hot water)
- 1 head roasted garlic from above
- 1 tsp maple syrup
- 6-7 tbsp water
- 2 tsp capers
- 1/2 of a lemon juiced
- 2 tsp dijon
- 2 tbsp avocado oil
- salt and pepper to taste
Other
- 1/4 cup red onion (finely chopped)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Cut the top of the garlic head off, so that the tops of the cloves are exposed. Drizzle 1 tsp of oil over the top of the exposed garlic head. Place in the oven for 20 minutes or until the cloves are soft. FYI I did not use aluminum foil while roasting my garlic and it turned out great! If you do use aluminum foil, the garlic will probably just need to cook for longer. Once the garlic is done. Set aside and let it cool down.
- While the garlic is roasting, you can begin to prep your other vegetables. Wash 1.5 lbs of mini potatoes and then chop them into quarters. Season them with 2 teaspoons of oil and pepper and salt. Set aside.
- Once the garlic is done in the oven. Turn the temperature up to 450ºF and line a baking sheet. Place the potatoes on the baking sheet and in the oven for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, flip/toss the potatoes and bake for another 5-10 minutes. Then let the potatoes cool, adding a sprinkle of sea salt.
- While the potatoes are roasting, you can prepare the broccoli. I used roughly 2 heads of broccoli, and finely chopped the broccoli. Season the broccoli with 1 teaspoon of oil and set aside. You can put the broccoli in the oven with the potatoes to speed up the process. The broccoli needs to go on a lined baking sheet for 12-15 minutes in a 450ºF oven.
- Over medium-high heat in a saucepan add the water, coconut sugar, and cinnamon. Whisk the mixture so that it is well combined and when it begins to bubble add the pecans and stir. Let the mixture continue to bubble while continuously stirring (3-5 minutes) until most of the liquid has disappeared and the pecans have now become glazed with the mixture. Next, have a piece of parchment paper handy and pour the pecans onto the paper. Separate the pecans as best you can right away otherwise they will clump together. Let them cool for 10 minutes until adding them to the salad.
- Soak the cashews in hot water for 20 minutes, then drain the water and add the cashews to a high-speed blender. Once the roasted garlic has cooled down, squeeze out each clove from the garlic head and add to a blender. Making sure it's only the cloves (no skins left on) that are being added.
- Add the rest of the dressing ingredients to a high-speed blender with the roasted garlic and blend until smooth. I like to put this in the fridge before using it, but that's totally just a personal preference.
- At this point, the potatoes and broccoli should be now out of the oven cooling. I did eat my salad when it was still a little warm and it was delicious. But you can wait for everything to cool down if you want more of a traditional cooled potato salad. I ended up having it cooled the next day after storing it in the fridge and it was amazing that way too.
- Chop the onion very finely and add to a big salad bowl. Add the cooled potatoes and broccoli to the bowl as well as the candied pecans.
- Begin by adding a little bit of the dressing at a time and tossing the salad. I didn't end up using all of the dressing I made (although I did use most of it) so I will leave that up to you for personal preference. But I would suggest adding a little at a time to start off with.
- Store the salad in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days. The dressing can remain in the fridge as well if you have any remaining.