Roasted Potato Broccoli Salad For Your BBQ

Looking for the perfect side dish to enjoy at your plant-based BBQ? We have you covered with a crowd-pleasing roasted potato broccoli salad. Normally, this dish is made with dairy and sometimes has bits of bacon. This recipe is dairy-free and made with cashew dressing. Keep in mind that you will need to soak the cashews for 20 minutes before you start making the dressing.

Your loved ones or party guest will have no idea it's dairy-free because it has a thick creamy texture, similar to a ranch dressing. Serve this in a small bowl with two serving spoons and a side of salt to taste.

Recipe Developer: Robin, @greenseggsandham

Why we love it: There are so many reasons to love potato salad, especially when it's mixed with healthy vegetables and crunchy nuts. This recipe, in particular, is my favorite way to prepare potatoes because when roasted they are still crunchy without being fried.

Make it for: A dinner party side dish and add this recipe to your backyard BBQ menu. Enjoy with a Beyond Burger or Veggie hot dog!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes