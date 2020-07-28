Rich, Creamy, and Delicious Vegan Chocolate Mousse Tart Recipe

When you're in the mood for a sweet treat but don't want to spend all day in the kitchen baking, make this dessert recipe that will take you less than 20 minutes complete. The Beet serves you a slice of delicious chocolate mousse tart for anyone who loves a rich and creamy cake-like dessert. The recipe is super simple and requires very little baking experience. The mousse has only 3 ingredients, and you probably have most of them in your pantry already. It's made with tofu so it has a creamy and thick consistency just like regular mousse. Serve this cake with a shot of espresso or decaf coffee to bring out the rich flavors. You will enjoy this recipe and guests will too!

Recipe Developer: Mairi Rivers, @gingervegan

Why we love it: Chocolate mousse tart is a crowd-pleaser and this recipe is made with plant-based ingredients. Sometimes the soft yet thick texture of the mousse is hard to achieve without using cream, however, that's not the case with this recipe.

Make it for: Dessert with a cup of decaf coffee. Save the leftovers in the fridge for up to 3 days.