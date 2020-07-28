Rich, Creamy, and Delicious Vegan Chocolate Mousse Tart Recipe

When you're in the mood for a sweet treat but don't want to spend all day in the kitchen baking, make this dessert recipe that will take you less than 20 minutes complete. The Beet serves you a slice of delicious chocolate mousse tart for anyone who loves a rich and creamy cake-like dessert. The recipe is super simple and requires very little baking experience. The mousse has only 3 ingredients, and you probably have most of them in your pantry already. It's made with tofu so it has a creamy and thick consistency just like regular mousse. Serve this cake with a shot of espresso or decaf coffee to bring out the rich flavors. You will enjoy this recipe and guests will too!

Recipe Developer: Mairi Rivers, @gingervegan

Why we love it: Chocolate mousse tart is a crowd-pleaser and this recipe is made with plant-based ingredients. Sometimes the soft yet thick texture of the mousse is hard to achieve without using cream, however, that's not the case with this recipe.

Make it for: Dessert with a cup of decaf coffee. Save the leftovers in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Creamy and Delicious Vegan Chocolate Mousse Tart

Ingredients

Pastry

  • 1.2 cups/300g Spelt flour (or plain flour)
  • 1 cup/ 150g vegan butter block
  • 3 tbsp coconut sugar (brown sugar works too)
  • 2 tbsp cold water

Mousse: 

  • 1.8 cups/ 450g silken tofu
  • 1 cup @magicmayan chocolate
  • 3 tbsp maple syrup

Instructions

  1. Whizz the ingredients together in a food processor until the mixture just starts to come together in large clumps.
  2. Turn out onto a floured work surface, press together then roll out to about 3 or 4mm thick and use to line a greased 23cm tart tin.
  3. Bake blind at 180C for 15 minutes with baking beans in the tart case, then remove the beans and bake for a further 5 minutes until golden.
  4. First, melt the chocolate in a Bain Marie. Put the tofu, maple syrup and melted chocolate into a blender and blend until smooth.
  5. Pour into the cooled tart case and refrigerate until set.
    When you are ready to serve grate some more chocolate over the top to decorate. Enjoy!
