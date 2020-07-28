Rich, Creamy, and Delicious Vegan Chocolate Mousse Tart Recipe
When you're in the mood for a sweet treat but don't want to spend all day in the kitchen baking, make this dessert recipe that will take you less than 20 minutes complete. The Beet serves you a slice of delicious chocolate mousse tart for anyone who loves a rich and creamy cake-like dessert. The recipe is super simple and requires very little baking experience. The mousse has only 3 ingredients, and you probably have most of them in your pantry already. It's made with tofu so it has a creamy and thick consistency just like regular mousse. Serve this cake with a shot of espresso or decaf coffee to bring out the rich flavors. You will enjoy this recipe and guests will too!
Recipe Developer: Mairi Rivers, @gingervegan
Why we love it: Chocolate mousse tart is a crowd-pleaser and this recipe is made with plant-based ingredients. Sometimes the soft yet thick texture of the mousse is hard to achieve without using cream, however, that's not the case with this recipe.
Make it for: Dessert with a cup of decaf coffee. Save the leftovers in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Creamy and Delicious Vegan Chocolate Mousse Tart
Ingredients
Pastry
- 1.2 cups/300g Spelt flour (or plain flour)
- 1 cup/ 150g vegan butter block
- 3 tbsp coconut sugar (brown sugar works too)
- 2 tbsp cold water
Mousse:
- 1.8 cups/ 450g silken tofu
- 1 cup @magicmayan chocolate
- 3 tbsp maple syrup
Instructions
- Whizz the ingredients together in a food processor until the mixture just starts to come together in large clumps.
- Turn out onto a floured work surface, press together then roll out to about 3 or 4mm thick and use to line a greased 23cm tart tin.
- Bake blind at 180C for 15 minutes with baking beans in the tart case, then remove the beans and bake for a further 5 minutes until golden.
- First, melt the chocolate in a Bain Marie. Put the tofu, maple syrup and melted chocolate into a blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour into the cooled tart case and refrigerate until set.
When you are ready to serve grate some more chocolate over the top to decorate. Enjoy!