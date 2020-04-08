These rich, fudgy flourless brownies are made by Ciarra or @peanutbutterpluschocolate. She uses just a few ingredients to make this treat gluten-free and grain-free, with a dairy-free option. They are loaded with intense chocolate flavor and have a fudgy, gooey consistency. They're the perfect treat to make for Passover tonight!

"These flourless brownies are full of real dark chocolate and cocoa powder for all you chocolate lovers out there–these brownies are not for the faint of heart. The dark chocolate flavor is so rich and decadent, you will think you are eating straight fudge."

This recipe makes 16 cookies and requires a total of 38 minutes: 10 minutes to prep, and 28 minutes to bake. The ingredients list calls for eggs but we are making them plant-based by using the following egg substitutes:

Flaxseed meal

Sweet Potatoes

Chia seeds + water

Avocado

Banana

Egg Replacer

Ingredients 1 1/4 c chopped dark chocolate

1/4 c Truvia or granulated sweetener of choice

3 tbsp coconut oil, melted

Use 2 of the egg replacements listed above and check out this graphic of egg substitutes for the measurements.

3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tbsp unsweetened special dark cocoa powder (can sub for all regular unsweetened cocoa powder)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/8 tsp sea salt + more for sprinkling