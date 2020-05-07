Waking up to a blue sky day always motivates me to eat healthier and exercise, especially as the weather warms. Instead of reaching for the banana bread or other comforting foods, I couldn't shake my craving for a citrus smoothie or soft-serve yogurt to enjoy while under the sun. This fro-yo recipe is low calories, creamy, and one of those treats you want to make over and over again. Aside from the sweet taste, the frozen yogurt looks beautiful and you can get creative by adding roses, strawberries, and elderberries to your presentation. Scoop the fro-yo into a mason jar and slurp with straw or grab a spoon and enjoy the refreshing taste in the blazing sun. For açai bowl lovers, scoop some of this vegan froyo into a bowl and top with coconut flakes, fresh fruit, cacao nibs, chia seeds, and more!

Recipe developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Why we love it: When we're sitting by the pool this summer and need a tasty and cool treat, you can enjoy this healthy fro-yo and don't have to worry about calorie overkill. This recipe is light, made with real ingredients, and easy to make.

Make it for: A hot spring or summer day. Make a large batch so you can serve fro-yo to your friends and cheers with a glass of rosé!