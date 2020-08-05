Refreshing and Healthy Activated Charcoal Nicecream Recipe

Activated charcoal is powder from coconut shells proceeds at very high temperatures. Charcoal became a popular ingredient because of the unique dark color and the promotions of charcoal toothpaste on Instagram. Kim Kardashian and Shailene Woodley are just two of the celebrities who promote and rave about the health benefits of charcoal.

The small ingredient has big health impacts and may reduce cholesterol levels, promote kidney function, whitening teeth, prevent hangovers, and is used as a skin treatment according to Healthline. Charcoal comes in many different forms like capsules, powder, liquids, and doesn't have much taste unless you make charcoal nicecream since it has a sweet taste. The Beet found an easy charcoal nicecream recipe that calls for only three ingredients.

Recipe Developer: Nikki Elisheva, @MySweetBelly

Why we love it: Ice cream and frozen treats are a summer staple and it's fun to switch up the flavors. Instead of reaching for the mint chip or vanilla ice cream, try making this charcoal nicecream that has a sweet and natural taste.

Make it for: Dessert or a refreshing treat to enjoy all summer long.