Reebok is teaming up with Siena Farms, a Boston-based family farm to launch the plant-based sneaker, Forever Floatride GROW. The first 50 people in the U.S. to order the shoes on October 1st will get custom community-supported agriculture (CSA) produce boxes.

The lucky 50 customers will receive a half bushel of a dozen varieties of fresh produce delivered in a sustainable wood crate. To be one of these 50 people, sign up to become a Reebok UNLOCKED loyalty member and order the shoes online here. For every purchase, up to 50, Reebok will donate a CSA box to people facing food insecurity through Siena Farms’ community-sponsored farm shares program that increases access to fresh produce.

Reebok's plant-based sneaker is a readapted version of a popular shoe, the 'Forever Floatride.' The 'Forever Floatride GROW' sneaker is made out of natural and sustainably sourced materials which include castor bean oil, eucalyptus tree, algae, and natural rubber. The sole of the sneakers is made from natural rubber from rubber trees and is used instead of a less-sustainable petroleum-based rubber.

The sneaker, renamed 'Forever Floatride GROW,' will come in a fitting neutral that the brand lovingly calls "earth tones". “Forever Floatride GROW is made for runners who care about performance and want to feel good about the products they use daily,” said Emily Mullins, Product Director at Reebok.

Reebok is focusing on sustainable innovations, such as sneakers made out of plant-based materials while also developing partnerships that further their mission to help the planet. “We focused on process innovation such as how we make things, who we partner with, and where we make them and ended up with a really innovative and unique product,” said Mike Andrews, Advanced Development Director at Reebok.

A Milestone for Plant-Based Performance

Mullins continues, “It’s an important milestone for sustainable performance as making running shoes out of plants is challenging because they need to withstand impact. We have been able to replace petroleum-based plastics that are traditionally used in running shoes with plant-based plastics. We expect to be able to use more plant-based alternatives for our products moving forward and we’ll move fast in this space. We have a responsibility and opportunity to help the planet. It’s the right thing to do.”

Reebok carefully researched and tested materials to ensure the high-performance sneaker isn't compromised by the eco-friendly design. “This shoe is the result of a long journey to create a plant-based running shoe that looks and performs like other best-in-class footwear and can withstand running a marathon,” said Mullins. The Forever Floatride GROW was made for all runners, whether you are a long-distance or short-distance runner.

By 2024, Reebok's sustainability mission is for shoes to be "made from things that grow' rather than petroleum-based plastics and also to be free of virgin polyester, a non-renewable and non-biodegradable resource. Reebok is leading the way proving sustainability doesn't compromise the quality of products while also promoting a healthy lifestyle with fresh produce.

Forever Floatride GROW will launch on October 1st and will be sold for $120.