Vegan Flank Steak is on the Menu at These 5 Restaurants

Hungry plant-based eaters no longer have to settle for a salad when ordering at their favorite London restaurants. Israeli food tech company Redefine Meat just announced that its 3-D printed vegan flanks steaks will roll out at food service providers this month. The innovative vegan company will introduce its vegan flank steaks and several other plant-based meat alternatives at popular restaurants including Mr. Whites, German Gymnasium, Chotto Matte, and Gillray’s Steakhouse and Bar.

Redefine Meat’s innovative vegan meats use a 3-D printing technology that optimizes its recipe by analyzing 70 sensorial parameters. Once the taste profile is complete, the 3-D technology produces a whole cut of vegan meat that mimics the texture, juiciness, and taste of traditional meat. The company’s expansion into London’s foodservice sector will showcase its “New Meat” line, featuring ground beet, sausages, premium burgers, lamb kebabs, and flank steaks.

“We are delighted to partner with these prestigious restaurants and bring New Meat to their discerning clientele,” Redefine Meat CEO and co-founder Eshchar Ben-Shitrit said in a statement. “As we continue our expansion in Europe, we are looking forward to increasing the availability of New Meat to more chefs and restaurateurs and help them meet the high demand from meat-lovers, flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans.”

You Can Find Vegan Flank Steak at These 6 Restaurants

Mr. White’s

Chef Marco Pierre White earned his three Michelin stars due to his inventive techniques and risk-taking dishes. Now, chef White is maintaining his legacy as a pioneer for fine dining. The chef – once a mentor to Gordon Ramsay – introduced Redefine Meat at his UK restaurants in late 2021, becoming the first London-based chef to partner with the Israel-based company.

“When I first tasted Redefine Meat, I was mind-blown,” White said at the time. “Redefine Meat's New-Meat products are pure genius, giving you all the sustainability and health benefits of plant-based, without the compromise on taste and texture.”

Now, the legendary chef is introducing several new dishes at his restaurant Mr. White’s including a Redefine Burger, Redefine Gnocchi Bolognese, Redefine Macaroni Cheese, Redefine Salsiccia Pizza, and several dishes using the new flank steak.

German Gymnasium

German Gymnasium’s executive chef Bjoern Wassmuth plans to cater to his plant-based clientele with three new menu items. The massive eatery will introduce a Redefine Beef Burger topped with romaine lettuce, crispy onions, a specialty sauce, and cheddar; a Redefine Beef Flank Steak coated in a soy-chili glaze and served with broccoli; and a Redefine Lamb Kofta with yellow split pea dahl, courgette, ginger, and tomatoes.

“The demand for meat alternatives in London is growing and it’s becoming more and more fashionable,” Wassmuth said in a statement. “With Redefine Meat I’ve discovered their products taste very similar to animal meat, giving it the texture and flavors without an artificial aftertaste. It’s the beginning of the future.”

Chotto Matte

Chocco Matte gained worldwide attention for chef Jordon Sclare’s Nikkei cuisine – a Peruvian-Japanese cooking style. With 11 locations worldwide, Chocco Matte is helping popularize Nikkei cooking and now, chef Sclare is working to improve its accessibility for plant-based diners. Sclare will introduce vegan steak and lamb at its Soho and Marylebone locations.

At the two London locations, chef Sclare will introduce the Redefine Beef Flank with spicy teriyaki and coriander cause; a Redefine Mince stuffed in gyoza with ginger, miso vegetables, red pepper ponzu, and yuzu sweet potato; and a smoked Redefine Lamb Flank that is marinated with coriander and Peruvian chili miso

“Sustainability and innovation are both key pillars of the Chotto Matte brand and we have always provided a diverse offering of plant-based dishes in our restaurants, but Redefine Meat is the first plant-based meat alternative that has been served at Chotto Matte,” Sclare said in a statement. “Now our guests can enjoy the chance to have a unique meat alternative paired with our signature Nikkei flavors.”

Gillray’s Steakhouse and Bar

Located right on the River Thames, Gillray’s Steakhouse and Bar will offer its customers two plant-based options designed to taste and look exactly like its traditional meat options. The London steakhouse will serve the Redefine Beef Flank Steak with a Yorkshire pudding as well as a Redefine Beef Burger prepared with the conventional toppings.

Redefine Meat Seeks to Redefine Hotel Food

This July, Redefine announced its partnership with Selina – a digital nomad-style hotel chain. Selina will introduce Redefine Meat products at its 155 hotels worldwide. The company aims to develop plant-based version of every menu item at all locations to cater to the growing population of younger vegans. The hotel chain began introducing the New-Meat selections over the last month, starting with Selina Tel Aviv Beach in Israel and Selina Cambden in London.

"We’re working towards fulfilling a grand vision, which is to make Redefine Meat the largest meat company in the world – and our collaboration with Selina allows us to bring New-Meat to a much broader global audience and take another step towards that," Ben-Shitrit said. "We are truly excited to have found a perfect partner in Selina, and the opportunity to bring a range of culinary New-Meat experiences to Selina's guests, whether they be vegetarians, vegans, or meat-eaters who care about the environment."

