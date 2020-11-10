If you love classic Sangria in the summertime, you will love this holiday-inspired recipe in the wintertime. Sangria is typically a mix of wine, brandy, fruit juice, and added sliced fruit, however, this recipe has a festive fall twist and is full of cinnamon sticks, pomegranates, citrus, cranberries, and winter prims or maple syrup. The mix is not as sweet as summer sangria, but it has a kick of spice and reminds me of traditional apple cider with a mulled wine twist. This recipe calls for winter sangria to be served over ice but it will warm you up with the flavorful spices and light fruity flavors.

If you're hosting a socially distant holiday party this year, be sure to serve this winter sangria so your guest can enjoy a drink they're used to, but with a small kick. Serve the sangria in small jars and place them on the table for when they arrive. It's a perfect surprise and a nice way to greet your loved ones. It's important to note that this recipe is vegan, which may sound obvious, but depending on how the wine is processed, animal products can be used.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Why we love it: Sangria is a classic, but mostly enjoyed in the summertime because it's fruity, refreshing, and cool. This recipe is also refreshing but has a hint of spice, tastes less fruity, and has two cinnamon sticks. The recipe developer calls this recipe, "wintertime sangria."

Make it for: The holidays, to enjoy with dinner, or drink it when you feel like it! This sangria will make you feel cozy and festive.