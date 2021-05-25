Recipe of the Day: Pink Peppercorn Tofu in a Wasabi Ginger Mayo

@Natalie.Naturally

Today's Recipe of the Day is pink peppercorn tofu in a wasabi ginger mayo sauce prepared with pickled radishes and fresh veggies for a delicious, healthy dinner. Tofu is full of plant-based protein with eight grams of protein per 100 grams of tofu and this recipe calls for 280 grams of tofu for the entire dish. If you're not a fan of the spongey soy block, the flavors of wasabi, ginger, pepper, and fresh veggies may just change your opinion. Make this dish for your guests at a dinner party or save leftovers and enjoy for lunch throughout the week.

Recipe of the Day: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally

Pink Peppercorn Tofu in a Wasabi Ginger Mayo

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

For the Tofu:

  • 280g/ 9.8oz extra firm tofu
  • ¼ cup cornflour
  • 1 tsp Szechuan pepper
  • 1 tsp pink peppercorns
  • ½ tsp ground white pepper
  • 2 tsp sea salt
  • 3-4 tbs light oil, I use groundnut

For the Wasabi Ginger Mayo:

  • ½ cup of your favourite vegan mayo I like to follow your heart veganaise
  • 1-2 tbs wasabi paste
  • 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
  • Juice 1 lime
  • Good pinch sea salt

For the Pickled Radish:

  • ½ cup radish sliced or quartered
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ½ cup caster sugar
  • 1 tsp sea salt

For the Salad:

  • Mixed leaves
  • Coriander leaves
  • Edamame beans
  • Cucumber
  • Avocado
  • Sesame seeds

Instructions

  1. Start by draining the tofu, you can press it if you wish or as I often do, give it a squeeze with kitchen towels.
  2. Dice into roughly 1-inch cubes and place in a large bowl.
  3. Using a pestle and mortar roughly grind the peppercorns and place in a small bowl with the cornflour white pepper and salt, stir to combine, and set aside.
  4. Add the sliced or quartered radishes to a small bowl and add the vinegar and sugar, mix to dissolve the sugar, and set aside stirring occasionally.
  5. In another small bowl mix all the ingredients for the Wasabi and Ginger mayonnaise, taste for seasoning, adding extra wasabi, lime, ginger, or salt to taste.
  6. Prep your salad veggies of choice.
  7. When you are ready to serve, heat the light oil in a pan, combine the cornflour mix with the tofu and shake to coat all the pieces.
  8. When the oil is hot add the tofu in batches, 3-4 batches should be enough, tossing and turning the tofu until it is crispy and lightly golden on all sides. Place on a kitchen towel to drain and repeat until all the tofu is cooked.
  9. You can place the cooked tofu in a warm oven whilst frying the rest.
  10. Serve the tofu on a plate with a salad of choice a good dollop of wasabi mayo and a spoonful of quick-pickled radish. Finish with a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
