Recipe of the Day: Pink Peppercorn Tofu in a Wasabi Ginger Mayo
Today's Recipe of the Day is pink peppercorn tofu in a wasabi ginger mayo sauce prepared with pickled radishes and fresh veggies for a delicious, healthy dinner. Tofu is full of plant-based protein with eight grams of protein per 100 grams of tofu and this recipe calls for 280 grams of tofu for the entire dish. If you're not a fan of the spongey soy block, the flavors of wasabi, ginger, pepper, and fresh veggies may just change your opinion. Make this dish for your guests at a dinner party or save leftovers and enjoy for lunch throughout the week.
Recipe of the Day: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally
Pink Peppercorn Tofu in a Wasabi Ginger Mayo
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
For the Tofu:
- 280g/ 9.8oz extra firm tofu
- ¼ cup cornflour
- 1 tsp Szechuan pepper
- 1 tsp pink peppercorns
- ½ tsp ground white pepper
- 2 tsp sea salt
- 3-4 tbs light oil, I use groundnut
For the Wasabi Ginger Mayo:
- ½ cup of your favourite vegan mayo I like to follow your heart veganaise
- 1-2 tbs wasabi paste
- 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
- Juice 1 lime
- Good pinch sea salt
For the Pickled Radish:
- ½ cup radish sliced or quartered
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup caster sugar
- 1 tsp sea salt
For the Salad:
- Mixed leaves
- Coriander leaves
- Edamame beans
- Cucumber
- Avocado
- Sesame seeds
Instructions
- Start by draining the tofu, you can press it if you wish or as I often do, give it a squeeze with kitchen towels.
- Dice into roughly 1-inch cubes and place in a large bowl.
- Using a pestle and mortar roughly grind the peppercorns and place in a small bowl with the cornflour white pepper and salt, stir to combine, and set aside.
- Add the sliced or quartered radishes to a small bowl and add the vinegar and sugar, mix to dissolve the sugar, and set aside stirring occasionally.
- In another small bowl mix all the ingredients for the Wasabi and Ginger mayonnaise, taste for seasoning, adding extra wasabi, lime, ginger, or salt to taste.
- Prep your salad veggies of choice.
- When you are ready to serve, heat the light oil in a pan, combine the cornflour mix with the tofu and shake to coat all the pieces.
- When the oil is hot add the tofu in batches, 3-4 batches should be enough, tossing and turning the tofu until it is crispy and lightly golden on all sides. Place on a kitchen towel to drain and repeat until all the tofu is cooked.
- You can place the cooked tofu in a warm oven whilst frying the rest.
- Serve the tofu on a plate with a salad of choice a good dollop of wasabi mayo and a spoonful of quick-pickled radish. Finish with a sprinkle of sesame seeds.