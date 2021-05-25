Recipe of the Day: Pink Peppercorn Tofu in a Wasabi Ginger Mayo

Today's Recipe of the Day is pink peppercorn tofu in a wasabi ginger mayo sauce prepared with pickled radishes and fresh veggies for a delicious, healthy dinner. Tofu is full of plant-based protein with eight grams of protein per 100 grams of tofu and this recipe calls for 280 grams of tofu for the entire dish. If you're not a fan of the spongey soy block, the flavors of wasabi, ginger, pepper, and fresh veggies may just change your opinion. Make this dish for your guests at a dinner party or save leftovers and enjoy for lunch throughout the week.

Recipe of the Day: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally

Pink Peppercorn Tofu in a Wasabi Ginger Mayo

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

For the Tofu:

280g/ 9.8oz extra firm tofu

¼ cup cornflour

1 tsp Szechuan pepper

1 tsp pink peppercorns

½ tsp ground white pepper

2 tsp sea salt

3-4 tbs light oil, I use groundnut

For the Wasabi Ginger Mayo:

½ cup of your favourite vegan mayo I like to follow your heart veganaise

1-2 tbs wasabi paste

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

Juice 1 lime

Good pinch sea salt

For the Pickled Radish:

½ cup radish sliced or quartered

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup caster sugar

1 tsp sea salt

For the Salad:

Mixed leaves

Coriander leaves

Edamame beans

Cucumber

Avocado

Sesame seeds

Instructions