When you find the perfect chocolate chunk cookie recipe, there's no looking back. Today's Recipe of the Day is a gluten-free, dairy-free, salted chocolate chunk walnut cookie recipe that has buttery, sweet flavors but is made with natural sweeteners like maple syrup, and sunflower butter for a delicious, healthier way to enjoy your favorite dessert.

When you choose dairy-free foods, you have a higher chance of reducing inflammation in your body which over time can lead to chronic diseases. This recipe is perfect for anyone with gluten allergies or dairy allergies since you'll use almond and coconut flour and make your own egg with chia seeds from scratch. If you're planning on having guests over for Memorial Day Weekend, serve up these cookies and they won't believe they're vegan.

Recipe Developer: Nikki Jahnke, @its_nicolettemarie

Salted Chocolate Chunk Walnut Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup almond flour

2 tbsp coconut flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup of cinnamon

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup sunflower butter (or any nut butter)

1 tbsp chia seeds + 2.5 tbsp water

Splash of vanilla

Add-ins: Chopped chocolate + walnuts

Instructions