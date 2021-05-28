Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free and Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pizza
If you need an idea for a healthy appetizer that all of your guests will love, make this gluten-free vegan spinach artichoke pizza and cut it into bite-sized pieces to serve for the weekend. You can't go wrong with a starter that caters to almost everyone's diet and allergies.
This pizza calls for vegan mozzarella cheese and vegan shredded parmesan cheese which is available at most grocery stores and online retailers. When you choose to eat dairy-free foods, you reduce inflammation in your body, also reducing your risk of disease.
If you love spinach artichoke dip, then you can already guess what this mouthwatering pizza tastes like. There's nothing more special than a homemade pizza, but this recipe is even more of a crowd-pleaser since everyone can enjoy a slice!
Recipe Developer: Capri Lilly, @GoodFoodBaddie
Spinach Artichoke Pizza
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 Pizza Crust
- 1/3 cup Alfredo Sauce
- 1/4 cup Shredded Vegan Parmesan Cheese, divided
- 1/4 cup Vegan Mozzarella Cheese
- 1/2 cup Frozen Spinach, thawed
- 1/2 cup Marinated Artichokes
- 1/2 tsp Black Pepper
- 1/2 tsp Italian Seasoning
- 1/4 tsp Red Crushed Pepper, optional
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Start by adding the alfredo sauce to your Pizza Crust and season with Red Crushed Peppers and black pepper. Add half of the parmesan cheese to the base.
- Layer on the spinach and marinated artichokes. Then sprinkle on layers of parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle on the Italian Seasoning.
- Bake it in the oven for about 10-15 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the cheese has fully melted.