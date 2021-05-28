Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free and Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pizza

If you need an idea for a healthy appetizer that all of your guests will love, make this gluten-free vegan spinach artichoke pizza and cut it into bite-sized pieces to serve for the weekend. You can't go wrong with a starter that caters to almost everyone's diet and allergies.

This pizza calls for vegan mozzarella cheese and vegan shredded parmesan cheese which is available at most grocery stores and online retailers. When you choose to eat dairy-free foods, you reduce inflammation in your body, also reducing your risk of disease.

If you love spinach artichoke dip, then you can already guess what this mouthwatering pizza tastes like. There's nothing more special than a homemade pizza, but this recipe is even more of a crowd-pleaser since everyone can enjoy a slice!

Recipe Developer: Capri Lilly, @GoodFoodBaddie

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 Pizza Crust

1/3 cup Alfredo Sauce

1/4 cup Shredded Vegan Parmesan Cheese, divided

1/4 cup Vegan Mozzarella Cheese

1/2 cup Frozen Spinach, thawed

1/2 cup Marinated Artichokes

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Italian Seasoning

1/4 tsp Red Crushed Pepper, optional

Instructions