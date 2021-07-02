Before you start your long weekend of indulgences, enjoy a healthy non-dairy yogurt parfait with berries for breakfast. The best part about this recipe is that you can get creative with the toppings, and form the berries into what looks like stripes on the flag. Another idea is to serve these little parfaits to your house guest this weekend as a festive morning treat. You could even add miniature toothpick flags to complete the entire presentation in celebration of Independence Day.

Choosing to eat dairy alternatives may help lower inflammation in the body likely caused by consuming animal products like the real yogurt made with dairy. In this recipe, you can choose whichever brand you love most, but if you need help searching the aisles, we taste-tested 12 dairy-free yogurts and rated them on flavor and health to make it even easier, click here.

Pecan Berry Yogurt Parfait

Serves 2

Prep Time: 5 mins

Ingredients

16 ounces plain, dairy-free yogurt

1 cup fresh berries

1/2 cup pecan pieces

1/4 cup agave or honey

Instructions

Spoon 4 ounces of yogurt into the bottom of a wide glass or small bowl. Top with 1/4 cup of berries, 2 tablespoons of pecan pieces, and drizzle with 1 to 2 tablespoons of agave or honey. Top with 4 more ounces of yogurt, 1/4 cup berries, 2 tablespoons pecan pieces, and 1 tablespoon agave or honey. Repeat steps for the second parfait with the remaining ingredients. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts: Calories 480 Fat 21g Sat Fat 2g Sodium 85mg Carbs 55g Fiber 5g Protein 26g