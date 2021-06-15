Everyone loves homemade pizza pie because it's an easy way to make a customizable, gourmet meal at home. There's really nothing better than indulging in a slice straight from the oven. So for today's recipe, you can have all of this and more with a dairy-free mushroom 'steak' pizza made with vegan blue cheese, fresh vegetables, and a plant-based steakhouse vinaigrette cooked in your own kitchen.

One of the best things about eating a vegan diet is experimenting with cheese alternatives and getting creative with toppings to add different flavors to your pie. When you choose to eat dairy-free, you can help lower inflammation in your body likely caused by animal products such as dairy cheese and milk. This is the perfect recipe to start your plant-based journey or add to your long list of vegan recipes.

Recipe Developer: Christie Vanover

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Vegan Mushroom 'Steak' Pizza

Makes 1 pizza

Ingredients

16 ounces pizza dough

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 portabello mushroom, sliced

10 asparagus tips

1/4 cup vegan bleu cheese crumbles (homemade or storebought)

1 teaspoon Spiceology Christie Vanover Brisket Rub

1 cup fresh arugula

Steakhouse Vinaigrette

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon agave

1/4 teaspoon Spiceology Christie Vanover Brisket Rub

Instructions