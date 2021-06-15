Recipe of the Day: Dairy-Free Mushroom ‘Steak’ Pizza
Everyone loves homemade pizza pie because it's an easy way to make a customizable, gourmet meal at home. There's really nothing better than indulging in a slice straight from the oven. So for today's recipe, you can have all of this and more with a dairy-free mushroom 'steak' pizza made with vegan blue cheese, fresh vegetables, and a plant-based steakhouse vinaigrette cooked in your own kitchen.
One of the best things about eating a vegan diet is experimenting with cheese alternatives and getting creative with toppings to add different flavors to your pie. When you choose to eat dairy-free, you can help lower inflammation in your body likely caused by animal products such as dairy cheese and milk. This is the perfect recipe to start your plant-based journey or add to your long list of vegan recipes.
Recipe Developer: Christie Vanover
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Vegan Mushroom 'Steak' Pizza
Makes 1 pizza
Ingredients
- 16 ounces pizza dough
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 portabello mushroom, sliced
- 10 asparagus tips
- 1/4 cup vegan bleu cheese crumbles (homemade or storebought)
- 1 teaspoon Spiceology Christie Vanover Brisket Rub
- 1 cup fresh arugula
Steakhouse Vinaigrette
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon agave
- 1/4 teaspoon Spiceology Christie Vanover Brisket Rub
Instructions
- Place a pizza stone in a grill over indirect heat (or in an oven) and heat to 425F degrees.
- Divide the dough in half. Shape each half into a circle, and place it on a piece of parchment paper. Brush olive oil on each pizza.
- Top with sliced mushrooms, asparagus tips, and vegan bleu cheese crumbles. Sprinkle with Brisket Rub.
- Bake on the preheated pizza stone for 12 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown.
- While baking, whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients. Just before serving, toss the arugula in the vinaigrette and add on top of the pizza.