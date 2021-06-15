Recipe of the Day: Dairy-Free Mushroom ‘Steak’ Pizza

Everyone loves homemade pizza pie because it's an easy way to make a customizable, gourmet meal at home. There's really nothing better than indulging in a slice straight from the oven. So for today's recipe, you can have all of this and more with a dairy-free mushroom 'steak' pizza made with vegan blue cheese, fresh vegetables, and a plant-based steakhouse vinaigrette cooked in your own kitchen.

One of the best things about eating a vegan diet is experimenting with cheese alternatives and getting creative with toppings to add different flavors to your pie. When you choose to eat dairy-free, you can help lower inflammation in your body likely caused by animal products such as dairy cheese and milk. This is the perfect recipe to start your plant-based journey or add to your long list of vegan recipes.

Recipe Developer: Christie Vanover

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Vegan Mushroom 'Steak' Pizza

Makes 1 pizza

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces pizza dough
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 portabello mushroom, sliced
  • 10 asparagus tips
  • 1/4 cup vegan bleu cheese crumbles (homemade or storebought)
  • 1 teaspoon Spiceology Christie Vanover Brisket Rub
  • 1 cup fresh arugula

Steakhouse Vinaigrette

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon agave
  • 1/4 teaspoon Spiceology Christie Vanover Brisket Rub

Instructions

  1. Place a pizza stone in a grill over indirect heat (or in an oven) and heat to 425F degrees.
  2. Divide the dough in half. Shape each half into a circle, and place it on a piece of parchment paper. Brush olive oil on each pizza.
  3. Top with sliced mushrooms, asparagus tips, and vegan bleu cheese crumbles. Sprinkle with Brisket Rub.
  4. Bake on the preheated pizza stone for 12 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown.
  5. While baking, whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients. Just before serving, toss the arugula in the vinaigrette and add on top of the pizza.
