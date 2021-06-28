The perfect summer treat is light, sweet, and made with refreshing citrus fruits so that you can indulge in dessert and still have the energy to run around the yard or go for a swim. Make these dairy-free mini pecan lemon berry tarts to celebrate summer without ditching your healthy eating habits because this recipe is slightly healthier than traditional tarts that are made with dairy and eggs.

When you choose to eat more plant-based foods, you can lower your risk of certain diseases caused by inflammation from animal products like milk and cheese.

Serve these mini tarts cold and present them on a beautiful platter topped with berries and powdered sugar (optional) and cheers to your healthiest summer yet.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Bake Time: 12 minutes

Mini Pecan Lemon Berry Tarts

Serves 24

Ingredients

Mini Pecan Crusts

2 cups pecan pieces or halves 1/4 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons sugar

Filling

1/2 cup lemon curd

1/2 cup berries (blueberries or raspberries)

Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)

Instructions