Recipe of the Day: Dairy-Free Mini Pecan Lemon Berry Tarts
The perfect summer treat is light, sweet, and made with refreshing citrus fruits so that you can indulge in dessert and still have the energy to run around the yard or go for a swim. Make these dairy-free mini pecan lemon berry tarts to celebrate summer without ditching your healthy eating habits because this recipe is slightly healthier than traditional tarts that are made with dairy and eggs.
When you choose to eat more plant-based foods, you can lower your risk of certain diseases caused by inflammation from animal products like milk and cheese.
Serve these mini tarts cold and present them on a beautiful platter topped with berries and powdered sugar (optional) and cheers to your healthiest summer yet.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Bake Time: 12 minutes
Mini Pecan Lemon Berry Tarts
Serves 24
Ingredients
Mini Pecan Crusts
- 2 cups pecan pieces or halves 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons sugar
Filling
- 1/2 cup lemon curd
- 1/2 cup berries (blueberries or raspberries)
- Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a mini muffin tin with paper liners or spray with non-stick spray.
- Add pecans, butter, and sugar to a food processor. Blend until mixture comes together to form a coarse dough.
- Scoop about 2 teaspoons of the pecan mixture in each muffin tin. Use the back of a wooden spoon or your fingers to press the mixture evenly along the bottom and up the sides of each muffin cup.
- Bake for 12 minutes or until crusts are golden brown. Allow crusts to cool completely before removing them from the pan.
- Assemble crusts: Spoon 1 teaspoon of lemon curd into each mini pecan crust. Top with 1 raspberry or 3 small blueberries. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.