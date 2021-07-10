There's a reason why recipes go viral on TikTok: they're easy, fun to make, and delicious. These "pasta chips" live up to the hype. The trick here is turning cooked pasta noodles into crunchy 'chips' in an air fryer or a pan and then seasoning them with cheesy, garlic and spices and dipping them (like a chip) into a creamy sauce. Influencers and food bloggers are showing us how to upgrade our pasta habit with this easy, quick, delicious recipe that takes less than thirty minutes to make and one second to know that this recipe is a winner.

Popular food blogger Emily Chan, also known as @bostonfoodgram on TikTok was the OG TikTok pasta chip developer when she shared her first take on the recipe back in April. She shared that she found the recipe on Delish and decided to take it to the media, with her personal spin on the flavor profile. Chan's viral TikTok video took the trend by storm when it reached over 2 million views. She boiled the farfalle pasta, drained it, added cheese, olive oil, onion, and garlic powder to the bowl, and placed it in an air fryer, a cheesy creation.

Like most food trends, recipes undergo the telephone effect. Now people from all over the world are creating their personal pasta chip recipes and experimenting with different cooking styles. We sorted through hundreds of pasta chips recipes to find the best one to share with our readers. We asked food blogger Jyothi Rajesh, also known as @currytrail on Instagram for her one-of-a-kind pasta chip recipe made with bow-ties, Parmesean, chili powder, pepper, and garlic powder for our readers, and we made it plant-based. We highly recommend trying this recipe if you like a little heat and cheesy flavors. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Jyothi Rajesh, @currytrail

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Crispy Pasta Chips

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

1 lb bowtie pasta

Olive oil for deep frying

¼ cup vegan Parmesan cheese grated

1 ½ teaspoon red chili powder or cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground pepper

2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt to taste

To serve-

Marinara sauce or

Vegan cheesy alfredo sauce

Instructions

Cook bowtie pasta according to packet instructions. Drain and dry it completely in a kitchen towel. No traces of moisture should be left out. Heat Olive oil in a deep frying pan. Line a tray with kitchen paper for draining fried pasta chips. Once the oil turns hot, add cooked bowtie pasta one by one into oil for deep frying. Fry the cooked farfalle pasta in the oil until golden brown and crispy, about 1-2 minutes. Remove to the paper towel-lined tray to drain and season with salt, chili powder, garlic powder, and pepper powder while it’s still hot. Finally, sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese over pasta chips and serve immediately.

Notes

Test a small batch of cooked (well-drained) pasta in a deep frying pan. If you drained really well it should work just fine, pasta will fry well.

If you find pasta to stick together, toss the cooked pasta in plain flour, and then deep fry, your pasta should crisp up beautifully.

Nutrition Calories: 454 cal | Carbohydrates: 87g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 4mg | Sodium: 108mg | Potassium: 286mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 361IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 98mg | Iron: 2mg