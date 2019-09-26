RECIPE OF THE DAY: FRIDAY SEPTEMBER, 27

THE DISH: Black Rice Sushi Bowl

FROM: Seyran @legallyplantbased

WHY WE LOVE IT: If you're a poke bowl lover, we found your new favorite recipe. It's quick and easy and only requires stirring rice and chopping veggies. It's a healthy option and will make you eat with chopsticks more often!

TOTAL TIME: Under 20 minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 10

MAKE IT FOR: Lunch and dinner, or both!

SPECIAL NOTE: Order vegan chili mayo on Amazon or pick it up at any Whole Foods Market. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS: (2-3 servings)⁣⁣

350 g (~12 oz) cooked black rice⁣⁣

1 tbsp sushi vinegar (optional)⁣⁣

1/2 cucumber, thinly sliced⁣⁣

1 mango, thinly sliced⁣⁣

1 avocado, thinly sliced⁣⁣

2 roasted red peppers⁣⁣, thinly sliced

⁣⁣

Toppings:⁣⁣

Sesame seeds⁣⁣

Roasted seaweed⁣⁣

Vegan chili mayo⁣⁣

Tamari ⁣⁣(or soy sauce)

⁣⁣

INSTRUCTIONS:

- Mix in the sushi vinegar with the rice while the rice is still warm, let cool slightly.⁣⁣

- Portion the rice in bowls and top with the remaining ingredients including all toppings, serve with more tamari and chili mayo on the side.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

⁣⁣

⁣⁣Check out the recipe here.