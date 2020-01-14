Rainbow Rice-Paper Rolls with Creamy Tamari Sauce
What We're Cooking This Weekend: Rainbow Rice Paper Rolls
FROM: @twospoons.ca
WHY WE LOVE IT: This beautiful dish looks like a work of art, taste delicious, and is very high in fiber and healthy carbohydrates.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 30 Minutes, Make: 10 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 14
MAKE IT FOR: A healthy lunch and save any leftover veggies and add them to the next wrap.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sushi rice
- 2 cups filtered water
- pinch salt
- 10 rice paper sheets
- water for dipping rice sheets
- 1 cup purple cabbage chopped (approx. 1/4 cabbage)
- 1/2 mango
- 1 avocado
- 1 carrot peeled and grated
- 1 cup (200g) green beans
- 1/2 cup cilantro plus more if desired
For the Creamy Tamari dressing:
- 1/4 cup tahini
- 1 tbsp tamari
- the juice of 1 lime
- 2-4 tbsp filtered water
Instructions:
- In a pot add 1 cup of sushi rice to 2 cups of filtered water. Add pinch salt and bring to a boil, then cover with a lid and let simmer for 15 minutes, or until cooked. When cooked fluff with a wooden spoon. Cover the pot with a dish towel and place the lid overtop. Let sit for 10-15 minutes. Then scoop rice into a wide bowl to help cool.
- Prepare your veg by thinly slicing cabbage, mango and avocado. Peel and grate carrot, and cut and discard the ends of the green beans. Chop your cilantro. Keep all your toppings close by for the decorating process.
- Fill a rimmed plate with warm water and dip sheet of rice paper into the water, ensuring all is submerged, 3-5 seconds. Place wet rice paper sheet onto a flat surface and fill the centre with sushi rice, cabbage, mango, avocado, carrot, green beans and cilantro. Be sure to add ingredients to the center so that there’s about one inch or more on all sides, and be sure not to overstuff. Tuck in the sides of the rice paper and roll the rice paper away from your body to form a burrito shape. Continue this step until you've used all the rice sheets.
- Make your tahini lime dressing. Mix tahini, tamari and lime juice in a bowl. Add water as needed to thin, I used about 2 tbsp. Serve dressing as dip for the rice paper rolls.