Rainbow Rice-Paper Rolls with Creamy Tamari Sauce

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Rainbow Rice Paper Rolls

FROM: @twospoons.ca

WHY WE LOVE IT: This beautiful dish looks like a work of art, taste delicious, and is very high in fiber and healthy carbohydrates.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 30 Minutes, Make: 10 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 14

MAKE IT FOR: A healthy lunch and save any leftover veggies and add them to the next wrap.

Ingredients:

1 cup sushi rice

2 cups filtered water

pinch salt

10 rice paper sheets

water for dipping rice sheets

1 cup purple cabbage chopped (approx. 1/4 cabbage)

1/2 mango

1 avocado

1 carrot peeled and grated

1 cup (200g) green beans

1/2 cup cilantro plus more if desired

For the Creamy Tamari dressing:

1/4 cup tahini

1 tbsp tamari

the juice of 1 lime

2-4 tbsp filtered water

Instructions: