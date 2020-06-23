Quick and Easy Matcha Tie-Dye Waffles with Only Two Ingredients

Are you looking for a creative and joyful recipe? These matcha tie-dye waffles are the perfect way to get creative in the kitchen without going clean up crazy. This recipe only calls for two ingredients and less than15 minutes of your time. They're are extremely easy to make and great for children or anyone who does not consider themselves an expert baker but still wants credit for a beautiful masterpiece.

The first day of summer 2020 started two days ago and we are cooking and baking new and exciting plant-based recipes all summer long. Add this recipe to the list and share it with your friends so they can get excited too! Tie-dye is a fun activity for everyone, especially when it comes to tie-dying your food to match your shirt! Drizzle maple syrup on top and grab a fork and knife to dig in.

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Why we love it: It's fun to switch up your traditional breakfast and add a creative spin on waffle recipes. Top it with fresh fruit or any natural syrup sweetener like Just Date or pure maple syrup.

Make it for: A fun breakfast treat or a Sunday brunch feast.