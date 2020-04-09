Quick and Easy Dessert: Vegan Matcha Cookie Dough Cups

If you love peanut butter cups as much I do, this recipe's twist on a classic will be your new favorite go-to: cookie dough matcha cups. This unique treat is easy to make and has simple ingredients, items you may even have in your pantry right now. This cup is made with white chocolate and matcha and filled with cookie dough and chocolate chips. They taste even more delicious when they're left in the freezer for about an hour because they form a hard chocolate shell with a creamy cookie dough crunch. And, if you have leftover cookie dough, save it and snack on it throughout the day, it's one of my favorite junk food snacks. Watch the step-by-step video below to see how Gina, the recipe developer, makes these delicious treats.

Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylittlevittles

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Freeze Time: 1 Hour and 10 Minutes

Total Time: 1 Hour and 20 Minutes

Makes: 8 cups

Why we love it: It feels good to change up your traditional desserts like ice cream or cookies for something that's fun and easy to make. Although these are tasty treats, matcha is full of healthy benefits, click here to read about them.

Make it for: Dessert while you're at home spending more time cooking new recipes. If you're new to matcha, this is a good start since it's mixed with sweet ingredients and won't taste bland.

Ingredients Matcha White Chocolate

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup coconut cream

1/4 cup coconut milk powder

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon matcha powder

Pinch salt Cookie Dough 1 cup almond flour



3 tablespoons peanut butter



1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract



3 tablespoons maple syrup



Pinch salt



3 tablespoons mini chocolate chips (or regular sized)