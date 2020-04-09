Quick and Easy Dessert: Vegan Matcha Cookie Dough Cups
If you love peanut butter cups as much I do, this recipe's twist on a classic will be your new favorite go-to: cookie dough matcha cups. This unique treat is easy to make and has simple ingredients, items you may even have in your pantry right now. This cup is made with white chocolate and matcha and filled with cookie dough and chocolate chips. They taste even more delicious when they're left in the freezer for about an hour because they form a hard chocolate shell with a creamy cookie dough crunch. And, if you have leftover cookie dough, save it and snack on it throughout the day, it's one of my favorite junk food snacks. Watch the step-by-step video below to see how Gina, the recipe developer, makes these delicious treats.
Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylittlevittles
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Freeze Time: 1 Hour and 10 Minutes
Total Time: 1 Hour and 20 Minutes
Makes: 8 cups
Why we love it: It feels good to change up your traditional desserts like ice cream or cookies for something that's fun and easy to make. Although these are tasty treats, matcha is full of healthy benefits, click here to read about them.
Make it for: Dessert while you're at home spending more time cooking new recipes. If you're new to matcha, this is a good start since it's mixed with sweet ingredients and won't taste bland.
Ingredients
- Matcha White Chocolate
- 1/4 cup coconut oil
- 1/4 cup coconut cream
- 1/4 cup coconut milk powder
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon matcha powder
- Pinch salt
Cookie Dough
- 1 cup almond flour
- 3 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- Pinch salt
- 3 tablespoons mini chocolate chips (or regular sized)
Instructions
- Start by melting all of the matcha white chocolate ingredients together in a glass measuring cup or bowl.
**Note: you may need to blend the white chocolate if your matcha powder isn't completely dissolved.
- Line your mini muffin tin with liners, then place 1/2 tablespoon of the matcha white chocolate in the bottom of each mini muffin cup, then place into the freezer until firm, about 20 minutes.
- While the bottom layer is set up, make your cookie dough by stirring together all ingredients in a medium bowl until a dough forms.
- Using a teaspoon, scoop a small (not heaping) teaspoon full of cookie dough into each muffin cup leaving a small border around the edges so that the top layer of matcha white chocolate can surround the cookie dough.**NOTE: make sure your cookie dough is flattened enough to where it's level with the top of the muffin tin.
- Pour the remaining matcha white chocolate over the top of the cookie dough and then place back into the freezer for about 45 minutes-1 hour.