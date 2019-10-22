Put The Strawberry in The Coconut and Mix it All Up

RECIPE OF THE DAY: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

THE DISH: Strawberry and Coconut Cake

FROM: @Natalie.naturally, http://nataliepenny.com/

WHY WE LOVE IT: It's naturally sweet flavors don't make you feel sick after eating a slice, or the entire cake. Scoop some strawberry jam and vanilla ice cream, this cake is delightful. It's easy to make and can be made gluten-free.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 30 Minutes, Cook: 30 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 13 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: Breakfast, dessert or on a rainy day.

SPECIAL NOTE: All of the ingredients can be purchased at your local grocery store. Preheat the oven 356°F before you start mixing. Smaller strawberries are easier to use for this recipe. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients

Wet

1 ½ cups coconut milk from chiller

1 tbs apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

2 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup groundnut or coconut oil (melted)

Dry

2 cups plain flour

½ cup desiccated coconut

1 tbs baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate soda

¾ cup caster sugar

Pinch salt

Additional

400g strawberries hulled and halved or quartered

Extra 2 tbs caster sugar

To Serve

Coconut yogurt

Toasted coconut chips

Strawberries

¼ cup icing sugar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

In a bowl add all the wet ingredients and stir to combine, set aside.

In a large bowl combine all the dry ingredients and stir to combine.

Add half the strawberries to the dry ingredients and toss gently to coat in the flour mix.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and fold together gently until they combine.

Pour into your desired cake tin or tins and add the remaining strawberries. Sprinkle with the extra caster sugar.

Place in the pre heated oven for 30 minutes, after which check the cakes with a skewer if they come out clean and the cakes are lightly golden and risen, then they are ready. If not return to the oven for a further 5 minutes and check again, repeat if needed.

When the cakes are ready, remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for a good 15-30 minutes.

Remove from the tins and sprinkle with icing sugar. Serve with dollops of coconut yogurt, freshly chopped strawberries and toasted coconut chips.

Get the full recipe here.