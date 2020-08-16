Priyanka Naik’s Tostones Chaat

Instructions

1. Let’s make the chutney first. Blend together all of the ingredients until super smooth. Pour into a squeezy bottle for easy drizzling! Pour the tamarind chutney in a squeezy bottle as well! Set aside in the fridge until ready to serve.

2. Let’s get started on the plantains now. Peeling them is not the easiest. So use your knife carefully to peel back the tough green peel and then use your hands to pull back. Once you get to the plantain “meat” you will have to use the knife to cut off any remaining tough peel. Rinse thoroughly and pat dry. Cut into disks.

3. The first round of frying: In a large deep pan, heat about 1/2 inch of oil – we’re doing a shallow dry, not deep fry. Heat on medium-low heat. We want it warm-hot, not hot-hot (this is science, OK!). Once warm enough, add in your plantains using tongs – be careful, this may splatter! Don’t drown the pan. Cook about 5 minutes on each side until a light golden brown. Remove and drain on a plate lined with foil and paper towel.

4. Smash time. While war, but ok touch, place each plantain piece in between a sheet of parchment paper. Using the bottom of a mug, smash down. If you have a tostones smasher, obviously use that. Gently smash – you want to retain the structure, not break it apart! Once all smashed, it’s back to the fryer.

5. The second round of frying: Now heat the same oil, but this time on medium-high. You want this oil to be hot-hot. This fry is going to make the outside crispy! Once hot, place the smashed tostones in the hot oil and cook about 2-3 minutes until a deeper golden color. Remove and drain on the same foil and paper towel-lined plate. IMPORTANT: while still piping hot, generously sprinkle with kosher salt!

6. Assembling the chaat. Once cooled down, place your tostones on a platter – evenly spreading out in a layer. Layer on the mung beans. Next, squeeze on the creamy green chutney, then tamarind chutney. Add a little sprinkle of salt. Generously cover with sev and some fresh coriander leaves. ENJOY!