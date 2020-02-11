Plant-Based Burgers with Pickled Red Onions and Fresh Vegetables

Plant-Based Pickled Onion Burger 

From: @peanutbutterpluschocolate  

Yield: 2 servings 

Prep time: 10 minutes 

Cook time: 3-5 minutes 

Why we love it:  Beyond Meat is super easy to cook and if you don't have a grill, don't worry. These plant-based burgers taste best cooked with a dash of olive oil in a large pan. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. 

Make it for: a backyard barbecue and serve the burger with sweet potato fries. Or, make it for your loved one who wants to transition to a plant-based diet. 

Ingredients 

  • 2 Beyond Meat patties 
  • 1 tbsp olive oil 
  • 2 vegan hamburger buns 
  • 1/2 red onion 
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar 

Toppings 

  • lettuce 
  • tomato 
  • cucumber 
  • vegan goat cheese  
  • ketchup 
  • mustard 

Instructions: 

For the pickled red onion 

  1. Prepare your pickled onion at least one hour before you start cooking your burgers. Thinly slice your onion. Place the vinegar and red onion into a jar and soak until ready to use. 

For the burgers 

     2. Place the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the patties to the hot pan and cook for 3-5 minutes on each side. Meanwhile, toast buns and prepared your toppings.  

    3. Grab a toasted bun and patty and build your burger! 

Filed Under: Dinner, Recipe, Recipe of the Day
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top