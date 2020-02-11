Plant-Based Burgers with Pickled Red Onions and Fresh Vegetables

Plant-Based Pickled Onion Burger

From: @peanutbutterpluschocolate

Yield: 2 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3-5 minutes

Why we love it: Beyond Meat is super easy to cook and if you don't have a grill, don't worry. These plant-based burgers taste best cooked with a dash of olive oil in a large pan. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make.

Make it for: a backyard barbecue and serve the burger with sweet potato fries. Or, make it for your loved one who wants to transition to a plant-based diet.

Ingredients

2 Beyond Meat patties

1 tbsp olive oil

2 vegan hamburger buns

1/2 red onion

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

Toppings

lettuce

tomato

cucumber

vegan goat cheese

ketchup

mustard

Instructions:

For the pickled red onion

Prepare your pickled onion at least one hour before you start cooking your burgers. Thinly slice your onion. Place the vinegar and red onion into a jar and soak until ready to use.

For the burgers

2. Place the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the patties to the hot pan and cook for 3-5 minutes on each side. Meanwhile, toast buns and prepared your toppings.

3. Grab a toasted bun and patty and build your burger!