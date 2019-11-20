Eat This For Breakfast And Dessert: Peanut Butter Chia Oatmeal With Avocado Mousse

RECIPE OF THE DAY: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

THE DISH: Peanut Butter Chia Oatmeal With Avocado Chocolate Mousse

FROM: @myoatmealstories

WHY WE LOVE IT: This delicious sweet treat provides important nutrients like healthy fats, fiber, protein, and magnesium from cacao powder.

TOTAL TIME: 15 minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 11 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: A protein filled breakfast or a sweet and healthier option for dessert.

SPECIAL NOTE: In a small pan combine the oats and chia seeds, pour the hot water and let it soak for 10 minutes (all the liquid will get absorbed). (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients: (makes 2 servings)

Peanut butter chia oatmeal:

1/2 cup porridge oats

1 tbsp chia seeds

3/4 cup hot water

3/4 cup almond milk

1 tbsp peanut butter

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp maca powder (optional)

pinch of himalayan salt

Avocado chocolate mousse:

2 ripe avocados

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup maple syrup

4 tbsp coconut milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method: