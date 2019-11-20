Eat This For Breakfast And Dessert: Peanut Butter Chia Oatmeal With Avocado Mousse
RECIPE OF THE DAY: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20
THE DISH: Peanut Butter Chia Oatmeal With Avocado Chocolate Mousse
FROM: @myoatmealstories
WHY WE LOVE IT: This delicious sweet treat provides important nutrients like healthy fats, fiber, protein, and magnesium from cacao powder.
TOTAL TIME: 15 minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 11 plus salt
MAKE IT FOR: A protein filled breakfast or a sweet and healthier option for dessert.
Ingredients: (makes 2 servings)
Peanut butter chia oatmeal:
- 1/2 cup porridge oats
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- 3/4 cup hot water
- 3/4 cup almond milk
- 1 tbsp peanut butter
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp maca powder (optional)
- pinch of himalayan salt
Avocado chocolate mousse:
- 2 ripe avocados
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 4 tbsp coconut milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Method:
- In a small pan combine the oats and chia seeds, pour the hot water and let it soak for 10 minutes (all the liquid will get absorbed).
- Add all the remaining ingredients, stir well, bring to a boil and let simmer for a few minutes, until the porridge is creamy and thick (stir frequently). Let cool down.
- Prepare the avocado mousse - put all the ingredients in a food processor (you can also use a hand blender) and blend until completely smooth and creamy. Scrape down the sides a few times to be sure there are no chunks left. You can adjust the consistency by adding a little less or more milk.
- Transfer the oatmeal in two bowls or jars, top with the mousse and optionally some coconut yogurt, fresh raspberries and dark chocolate shavings.