Peanut Butter Banana Cups Covered in Dark Chocolate

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 banana sliced into 12 even rounds
  • 1.5 cups dark chocolate chips (cacao) or bars broken into pieces
  • 1 tsp coconut oil
  • 1/4 cup all-natural peanut butter
  • Also needed: Silicon mini muffin tray

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Lay a silicone mini muffin tray onto a medium, flat baking sheet.
  2. Melt your chocolate in the microwave in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until completely melted, then stir in coconut oil. Alternately, you may use a double broiler method.
  3. Add about 1 tsp of melted chocolate to the bottom of each cup and using a silicone brush up the muffin slots to cover the bottom and all the way up to the sides.
  4. Freeze for 10 minutes to set.
  5. Then, add in a banana slice and top with 1 tsp of peanut butter for each chocolate cup. Freeze that for 10 minutes.
  6. Cover the cups completely with remaining melted chocolate.
  7. Freeze until set, about 1-2 hours.
  8. Keep the chocolate cups frozen until ready to eat, and take them out of the freezer 5 minutes before serving.

By: @cleanfoodcrush

Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge Dessert
Categories: Recipes
