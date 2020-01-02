Peanut Butter Banana Cups Covered in Dark Chocolate
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 banana sliced into 12 even rounds
- 1.5 cups dark chocolate chips (cacao) or bars broken into pieces
- 1 tsp coconut oil
- 1/4 cup all-natural peanut butter
- Also needed: Silicon mini muffin tray
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Lay a silicone mini muffin tray onto a medium, flat baking sheet.
- Melt your chocolate in the microwave in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until completely melted, then stir in coconut oil. Alternately, you may use a double broiler method.
- Add about 1 tsp of melted chocolate to the bottom of each cup and using a silicone brush up the muffin slots to cover the bottom and all the way up to the sides.
- Freeze for 10 minutes to set.
- Then, add in a banana slice and top with 1 tsp of peanut butter for each chocolate cup. Freeze that for 10 minutes.
- Cover the cups completely with remaining melted chocolate.
- Freeze until set, about 1-2 hours.
- Keep the chocolate cups frozen until ready to eat, and take them out of the freezer 5 minutes before serving.
By: @cleanfoodcrush