What We're Cooking This Weekend: Roasted Red Pepper & Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce with Rigatoni Pasta

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: This recipe taste different than any store bought red sauce. The chunky roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes makes it more flavorful and gives a thicker texture to each bite.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 5 Minutes, Make: 15 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 8

MAKE IT FOR: A pasta party or make it the night before and keep it refrigerated for work the next day. Add nutritional yeast for a cheese topping.

(serves 3-4)

Ingredients:

1 8-oz jar roasted red peppers

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, oil drained

3 cloves garlic

1/2 cup toasted almonds, pine nuts, or walnuts

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 cup packed fresh basil, optional

1/2 cup plant-based milk, plus more as needed

1/2 tsp each: salt, pepper, red chili flakes

To serve use 3-4 portions of cooked pasta.

Instructions: