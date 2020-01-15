Roasted Red Pepper & Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce with Rigatoni Pasta

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Roasted Red Pepper & Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce with Rigatoni Pasta

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: This recipe taste different than any store bought red sauce. The chunky roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes makes it more flavorful and gives a thicker texture to each bite.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 5 Minutes, Make: 15 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 8

MAKE IT FOR: A pasta party or make it the night before and keep it refrigerated for work the next day. Add nutritional yeast for a cheese topping.

(serves 3-4)

Ingredients:

  • 1 8-oz jar roasted red peppers
  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, oil drained
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 cup toasted almonds, pine nuts, or walnuts
  • 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1 cup packed fresh basil, optional
  • 1/2 cup plant-based milk, plus more as needed
  • 1/2 tsp each: salt, pepper, red chili flakes

To serve use 3-4 portions of cooked pasta.

Instructions:

  1. In a blender, combine all the above ingredients and blend until smooth.
  2. If needed, add more plant-based milk to reach the consistency of a pasta sauce. Season with more salt, pepper, and chili flakes to taste.
  3. Serve with cooked pasta of choice and enjoy!

 

