It's Pam Anderson's birthday today, and while back in her Baywatch days that might not have hit your radar, now the former TV's Sexiest Woman Alive has become such a leading advocate for the vegan and plant-based lifestyle that it seems right to celebrate her on becoming a vegan icon.

Recently, she wrote a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, offering her assistance to persuade him to go vegan. These two may seem like unlikely pen-pals, but Anderson was inspired by the Candian government's latest investment in the vegan industry when the country put multi-millions into plant-based protein development.

We all know Anderson as the star of Baywatch, but since her TV days, she has made a career change from actress to activist, becoming the honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Anderson continuously uses her platform to advocate for animals and a vegan lifestyle. She started The Pamela Anderson Foundation to "support organizations and individuals that stand on the front lines in the protection of human, animal, and environmental rights."

Anderson recently launched a line of handbags made from apple skins, which had everyone buzzing about the fact that this innovation meant Anderson has much more going on, in terms of her activism and advocacy than meets the eye.

Anderson Wrote to Trudeau Asking Him to Go Vegan

She recently wrote a letter to PM Trudeau extending a helping hand if he ever decided was to go vegan. Anderson offered, "Were you to drop meat and dairy from your personal diet—which I so hope you will—I would be honored to be your mentor and to suggest some of the tasty, diverse vegan foods proudly produced in Canada.”

She was prompted to write this letter after Trudeau and the Canadian government invested $100 million into Merit Functional Foods, which makes plant-based protein out of peas and canola.

"Your recent decision to invest another $100 million in our mushrooming plant-based industries fits that description—and that puts Canada on top when it comes to promoting a humane and healthy diet. On behalf of my friends at PETA, thank you for doing that—please keep it up!" said Anderson.

She praised Trudeau's saying, "Sensuality includes being engaged in the world and caring about others’ feelings, and nothing is sexier than compassion." Trudeau is not vegan himself but Anderson is hoping that with her help he will make the change.