So you want to have a kickass faux leather handbag? These days, we’re loving the new collaboration between Pamela Anderson and Ashoka Paris. (Plus it’s certainly nice to accessorize with something besides a creative face mask). The new cruelty-free handbag collection from Ashoka Paris is a dreamy collection made out of apple skins.

This partnership between Pamela Anderson, who received the PETA Award for Personality of the Year in 2018, and Ashoka Paris, which also received a PETA Award for best vegan bag the same year, "was obvious to us," a statement reads on Pamela Anderson's website.

A portion of the proceeds from the bags will benefit the Pamela Anderson Foundation, which supports organizations and individuals working to protect human, animal, and environmental rights.

Besides helping support a great cause, did we mention these vegan leather handbags are incredibly chic? The eight-bag collection features two styles, the Pamela Box and Pamela Pouch in nude, black, terracotta, and red color choices for each purse. All of the bags are made with apple skin, created from apple waste, grown for the food industry, in the Bolzano region in northern Italy. The bag’s inner lining has one interior pocket and is crafted from plastic from recycled bottles, to give you even more of an eco-friendly edge with your high-fashion look.

The Pamela Box costs about $300 (270 Euros), while the Pamela Pouch costs $258 or 230 Euros. Buy them online here.

We can’t promise you’ll feel like a sex icon toting one around, but we can promise you’ll feel a lot more pulled together than you have been these days given the endless t-shirt + gym shorts + mask-life MO.

Another reason this stylish bag will give you a little more pep in your step? Look at the message scribed by Anderson herself etched on the inner flap: "RESIST! Inside every beautiful person is an activist wanting to defend the planet".