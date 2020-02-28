Sesame and Ginger Tofu Skewers with Spicy Peanut Sauce
Recipe: BBQ Tofu Skewers
Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylittlevittles
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Total Time: 15 Minutes
Yield: 4 Skewers
Why we love it: It’s hard to eat vegan at a barbecue, especially when the chef isn’t plant-based. Instead of reaching for the fruit salad and pickles, make these tofu BBQ skewers. Trust me, your friends and family will be surprised by how delicious they taste. Tofu normally gets a bad reputation because people think it’s wet and mushy, BUT, this recipe is the best way to prepare tofu so you don’t get that reaction.
Alternatives: Want to add more flavor? Grill vegetables like eggplant, peppers, onions, or yellow squash and serve them on the skewers.
Health Benefits: Tofu is a good source of vegan protein and contains all nine essential amino acids. Whether or not you add vegetables to the skewers is your choice, but you will increase your fiber intake and feel full faster.
Make it for: The backyard barbecue party or serve it as an appetizer at your dinner party. Children also love this dish but we advise them to be careful of the sharp skewer sticks!
Ingredients
- 1 block firm tofu
- 1/2 inch ginger, grated
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce/tamari
- 1/2 tbsp sesame oil
- 1/2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1/2 tbsp sesame seeds
- 1 tsp sriracha sauce
- 2 tbsp oil for frying
For the sauce
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce/tamari
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1/2 cup water
Instructions
- Start by making the marinade. Do this by combining the soy sauce, sriracha, sesame seeds, garlic and sesame oil in a small bowl. Once combined, transfer to a Ziploc or freezer bag.
- Cut your tofu into 12 evenly sized pieces. Put the pieces in the Ziploc/freezer bag. Zip or close it tightly and put it to one side.
- Now onto the sauce. In a small saucepan, add the peanut butter, soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, water, and sesame oil. Put over low heat while stirring, and bring to a simmer.
- Keep stirring until combined thoroughly. Remove from heat.
- Now onto the fun stuff. Heat up a frying pan with a little bit of oil over high heat. Remove the tofu from the Ziploc/freezer bags and add to the pan. Sear on both sides and remove from heat.
- Pierce 2-3 pieces of tofu on each skewer. Serve up with your choice of sesame seeds, onions, lettuce, or even rice.