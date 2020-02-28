Recipe: BBQ Tofu Skewers

Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylittlevittles

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 15 Minutes

Yield: 4 Skewers

Why we love it: It’s hard to eat vegan at a barbecue, especially when the chef isn’t plant-based. Instead of reaching for the fruit salad and pickles, make these tofu BBQ skewers. Trust me, your friends and family will be surprised by how delicious they taste. Tofu normally gets a bad reputation because people think it’s wet and mushy, BUT, this recipe is the best way to prepare tofu so you don’t get that reaction.

Alternatives: Want to add more flavor? Grill vegetables like eggplant, peppers, onions, or yellow squash and serve them on the skewers.

Health Benefits: Tofu is a good source of vegan protein and contains all nine essential amino acids. Whether or not you add vegetables to the skewers is your choice, but you will increase your fiber intake and feel full faster.

Make it for: The backyard barbecue party or serve it as an appetizer at your dinner party. Children also love this dish but we advise them to be careful of the sharp skewer sticks!

Ingredients

1 block firm tofu

1/2 inch ginger, grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce/tamari

1/2 tbsp sesame oil

1/2 tbsp brown sugar

1/2 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp sriracha sauce

2 tbsp oil for frying

For the sauce

1/2 cup peanut butter

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce/tamari

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

1/2 cup water

Instructions