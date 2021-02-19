When you try to buy something healthy at the store, the experience of shopping can be overwhelming–there are just so many choices. That's why each week the editors of The Beet share our favorite products and lifestyle hacks and what helps us achieve our healthy plant-based eating goals. Here are eight to consider, including two superhero products from each editor. Send us any products you are loving or share your favorites on our Facebook page. We want to hear what helps you be your healthiest and live a more plant-based lifestyle.

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1. So Good So You Immunity Shots

This company makes super potent, super healthy immunity shots, now in more flavors than never, that you can swig down in one fell swoop and feel instantly more healthy, energetic, and full of vital nutrients that work to boost your immunity. The shots come in Ginger (the bestseller) as well as Elderberry, Camu Camu, and Turmeric. We also dove into a selection of Digestion and Beaty boosting shots, and Energy formulas, promoting our entire family to fight over who got the Beauty one (my husband won that battle, prompting sarcastic compliments along the lines of, Honey, you're glowing!) As you toss back your daily shots of So Good So You in the all-new flavors everyone can pick and choose their favorite daily dose. I love the one powered by Camu Camu, which is a watermelon-strawberry flavored shot that delivers 100% of the recommended daily value of Vitamins D and C. Each shot is a plant-based formula with benefits that include 1 Billion CFUs of probiotics. Buy them here. Drink up!

2. Omega’s Cold Press 365 J uicer: Smaller in Size, Bigger In Juice Power

When my daughter Josie left for LA she left behind one of her favorite items since it was too big to bring: Her big juicer at home with me, so I made sure she got a new one—smaller and more compact to fit into her tiny kitchen, but it turned out to be even better at producing more juice than the mighty one at home. So we got her the Omega Cold Press 365 Juicer, which is designed to make juicing easy, affordable, and beneficial. It's the perfect wellness item for someone starting a new healthy juice habit, but $149 is less pricey than many of the larger models.

Here’s her review: “I was so excited to unbox my juicer as the finishing touch to a tiny, studio apartment kitchen. Waking up in the morning to a green juice sets my mind and body right. It gives me a positive outlook on the day ahead. The juicer itself is beautiful. It looks like the Tesla of juicers; sleek and running with a smooth engine, which is only appropriate in Los Angeles. I used organic ingredients from the Erewhon market: green apple, lemon, cucumber, celery, parsley, and ginger. I like my green juices bitter and spicy, and this was definitely not lacking for spice (it could be that I doubled the typical ginger amount). So in just a few uses, it actually saves you money, by not buying expensive juices at the store. You can buy it here.

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Sacred Serve Plant-Based Gelato

Regardless of the temperature outside, I'm always down to indulge in a frozen treat. In the midst of the current snowstorm that's been sweeping NYC, Sacred Serve's Plant-Based Gelatos have been keeping me company inside my apartment. With gourmet flavors like Chaga Chocolate, Coconut Salted Caramel, Matcha Mint Chip, and my personal favorite, Saffron Chai Spice, these are not the average flavors you find in your groc=er's frozen aisle.

These allergen-friendly gelatos are creamy, smooth, and sophisticated, and contain no refined sugars, gluten, soy, dairy, corn, artificial flavors, preservatives, or gums. They're also vegan, raw, low glycemic, and paleo-friendly, but you'd never be able to tell they're lacking ingredients from the rich, robust taste. Although I've only enjoyed these gelatos straight out of the pint, I can't wait to try mixing them with some plant milk in my blender for a delectable, vegan milkshake.

You can purchase Sacred Serve online here.

2. Acid League Mango Jalepeño Vinegar

This next month marks a year of staying at my apartment for almost all of my time, and I really feel like I'm starting to hone my at-home chef skills. What started out as a necessary way to ensure I was staying healthy has quickly grown into a hobby, and I find myself trying to make homemade versions of all my favorite foods, even down to the condiments.

During this cooking journey, I came to realize how valuable often-overlooked ingredients like pickled shallots, mustard, and of course, vinegar were, and how much they can really change a dish. I've been obsessed with making my own salad dressings and nut cheeses as of late, and there's nothing like Acid League's uniquely-flavored varieties of vinegar to make me feel like I have a Michelin star or two under my belt.

My current favorite vinegar is the Mango Jalepeño, which adds a kick and a sweet citrus note to salads, tofu marinades, sauces, and more. The brand has a wide array of other flavors like Strawberry Rosé, Garden Heat, Cabernet Port, Apple Cider Maple, and more, and I can't wait to get my hands on these other offerings to play around with creating unique tastes. It doesn't hurt that the brand's packaging is so cute, I proudly display my bottles atop my counter either.

You can purchase Acid League's vinegar online here.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Super Cocoa

If you're looking for hot chocolate that not only tastes incredible but is also healthy for you and full of superfoods, then you will love the Super Cocoa, a rich blend made with two types of real cocoa and superfoods. You would never know that this small package is loaded with veggies, fruits, grains, and seeds. Each package contains six grams of organic plant-based pea protein, six ancient grains, and seeds including oats, chia, and quinoa, six organic greens and veggies including kale, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, beet, and carrot, and seven organic fruits including strawberries, blueberries, and elderberry, all of which are full of powerful antioxidants that help boost immunity. With this kind of hot chocolate, you can enjoy two, three, or four mugs without feeling sluggish.

To purchase Super Cocoa, click here.

2. Blissfully Better Vegan Bon Bons

For a delicious treat, maybe to enjoy with your hot chocolate, try these new vegan Bon Bons by Blissfully Better. Each bite-size dessert is coated in a chocolate layer and full of a delicious surprise. There are three different flavors: Sea salt caramel, toasted coconut, and peanut butter. When you bite into the small, sinful, and rich chocolates, you will taste a burst of flavor that's either crunchy, smooth, or silky. My favorite flavor is peanut butter because it tastes like a PB cup, but with quality ingredients and you can eat the entire bag without feeling sluggish. The best part is that they contain fewer calories compared to the real thing. Two chocolate balls are 110 calories and contain 4 grams of plant-based protein. I can't promise that you won't eat the whole bag, but if you're looking for a sweet fix that won't weigh you down but gets the job done, one or two chocolate bites does the trick. I suggest storing the package in your fridge for a cool, refreshing snack.

To purchase Blissfully Better Vegan Bon Bons, click here.

Caitlin's Favorites

1. Banza Chickpea Pizza Crust

Banza pizza is a hot item in my area and after finally getting my hands on the plain pizza crust, I can say it exceeded my expectations. The chickpea-based crust tastes like homemade dough and once baked, the crust becomes perfectly crunchy. Banza is made with chickpeas, tapioca, cocoa butter, and olive oil as the base and seasoned with spices such as oregano and garlic powder. The ingredients list is short and sweet, which is always a plus! In one serving there are 150 calories, 22 grams of carbs, 3 grams of fiber, and 4 grams of protein.

I highly suggest making a veggie-packed pizza with vegan pesto for sauce and dairy-free cheese sprinkled on top. All you have to do is pop it in the oven for 10 minutes and you have a healthier and delicious pizza

You can buy Banza products at major stores such as Whole Foods, Wegmans, and ShopRite.

2. Field Roast Chao Dairy-Free Cheese Slices

The moment the snowstorm hit, all I wanted for lunch is grilled cheese and luckily, I had Chao dairy-free cheese in my fridge. Field Roast Chao slices are the perfect dairy-free cheese for any sandwich or cheesy appetizers, such as grilled cheese and nachos. The coconut-based cheese tastes just like the real thing and melts better than any other dairy-free cheese I have tried.

My personal favorite Chao slices flavor is creamy original, which is similar to American cheese but Field Roast also makes four other flavors: Tomato Cayenne, Smoke Original, Garden Herb, and Spicy Original. All the flavors taste just like the real thing and you can fool any cheese lover into thinking it's real cheese!

You can find Chao at Whole Food, Wegmans, Walmart, and Target.