When you head to the store to try to buy something healthy we want you to first take a spin through the produce aisle. But if you still need a few snacks, treats, and plant-based staples, we want to steer you in the right direction. Here are our favorite plant-based or vegan products of the week, everything from a new frozen smoothie bowl from our favorite snack company, to the best new nutrient-dense beverages. Each week the editors of The Beet share our favorite products and lifestyle hacks and what helps us achieve our healthy plant-based or vegan eating goals. Here are eight to consider, including two superhero products from each editor.

Have favorites of your own? Share them on our FB page. We want you to let us know what you're loving. And we want to learn what helps you be your healthiest and live a more plant-based lifestyle.

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1. Kind Frozen Smoothie Bowl (Launching This Week!)

Everyone loves Kind Snacks. And... Everyone loves a smoothie bowl. Now, with Kind's new Frozen Smoothie Bowls in three vegan flavors, you can indulge in a plant-based dairy-free bowl with crunchie toppings of granola and nuts, like almonds and real fruit ingredients like mango, pineapple, and passion fruit, or triple berry acai, or dark chocolate and banana.

No one is going to argue that this six-ounce bowl is particularly diet-friendly, with 340 calories, 35 grams of carbs, and 19 grams of fat, but the adorable mini container and satisfying sweet taste will keep you from plunging into a vat of ice cream or overdoing your portion size. So keep them handy for days when you worked out hard or simply have a snack attack and want to reach for something sweet but still on the healthier side of the spectrum. Kids will love the little containers of yumminess, so hide your stash in the back of the freezer to make sure they are still there when you want a quiet moment of sweet indulgence. Check out Kind here.

2. Hear Me RAW Beauty, the new vegan natural skincare line

When I learned that my old friend from Burt's Bees and Bliss, Mike Indursky, had started a new vegan, all-natural beauty line called Hear Me RAW I knew two things: It would be supernatural, and it would be great. It didn't disappoint. I jumped on the phone and caught up with Mike who helped build those other brands into billion-dollar businesses and now is doing it again. He has a firm belief that we are all authentically beautiful and the best way to bring out our natural beauty is with natural products derived from plant-based botanicals and minimal added ingredients.

I immediately ordered the $38 "bento box" of miniature versions of all four products, which come in recyclable jars that are cute, travel friendly, and eco-friendly. When done, you just pop out the jar's plastic liner and replace it with a new pod from the company. The recyclable tub is a sustainable planet-friendly solution to the overuse of materials that both fashion and beauty companies are coming to terms with.

Hear Me RAW has four basic skin savers, that are all you need:

The Hydrator uses the cacti succulent tissue Prickly Pear and 23 other natural ingredients to leave skin glowing and hydrated.

uses the cacti succulent tissue Prickly Pear and 23 other natural ingredients to leave skin glowing and hydrated. The Detoxifier uses highly absorptive Activated Charcoal and 21 other natural ingredients to leave skin purified and detoxified.

uses highly absorptive Activated Charcoal and 21 other natural ingredients to leave skin purified and detoxified. The Brightener uses Chlorophyll and 15 other natural ingredients to make skin look vitalized and brighter.

uses Chlorophyll and 15 other natural ingredients to make skin look vitalized and brighter. The Clarifier uses French Green Clay, Avocado Oil, Turmeric Powder, and 27 other clean, natural ingredients to leave skin naturally clean, healthy, and clarified.

These are everything your skin needs, and nothing more. Check out Hear Me RAW.

Stephanie's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1. giMme Snacks Roasted Seaweed Snacks

As a lover of vegan sushi, and a voracious snacker, giMme seaweed snacks have been powering me through the work week lately. I love the individual packs of sheets that come in different flavors like teriyaki, wasabi, avocado oil, olive oil, and sesame and reach for them whenever I need an energy boost. I am also really enjoying making sushi with the nori sheets. It's as simple as cooking some sushi rice, adding rice vinegar, spreading it onto 3/4 of a nori sheet, filling it with avocado and cucumber, and rolling it up. In about half an hour I have sushi that can rival any takeout place in my neighborhood, and a fraction of the cost and in less time than it would take a delivery driver to get to my door. The seaweed snacks also double as the perfect mini-sized sheets for making individual sushi handrolls.

The best part about giMme's offerings is that all the seaweed is organic, non-GMO, and the sales back up the high quality: GimMe is the #1 best-selling seaweed brand on the market. You can purchase the snacks or nori online here, or find them in any of your local supermarkets.

2. Califia Farms Mushroom Oat Barista Blend Oat Milk

Okay, hear me out before you judge this product based on name alone: There is not a trace of 'mushroom-y' taste in this oat milk. What this barista blend milk does contain, however, is cordyceps extract and lion's mane extract, both considered powerful superfoods that boast a laundry list of health benefits, which lend a very slight earthy taste to this unbelievably creamy, buttery blend. So rich, in fact, that this milk doubles as a creamer, making it the perfect accompaniment in your morning coffee.

While sometimes it can be hard to achieve a nice latte-ready foam with plant milk, this mushroom oat blend froths up quickly and gives the perfect earthy richness to any cup of coffee. For me, nothing beats using my Moka pot to make the perfect cup of full-bodied coffee and frothing up some of Califia Farms' Mushroom Oat Barista Blend to top my cup of joe. Thanks to this new product, I'll probably never buy another brand or variety of plant milk again. You can find Califia Farms products online here or in stores using the store locator.

Hailey's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1. Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olive oil is an ingredient I always have on hand, and you can never have enough. But that doesn't mean just any olive oil, I'm talking about my go-to and absolute favorite, Colavita EVOO.

During quarantine, I put my beginner cooking skills to the test and actually found joy in doing so... so much that it's almost been a year later, and my takeover meals or restaurant orders went from 7 nights a week to probably 2 nights a week. This is all because of my love for Colavita EVOO which makes it so easy to love simple, delicious, healthy, and creative meals.

Sometimes when I'm in the mood for a crispy piece of toast, all I add is a drizzle of olive oil and fresh spices and herbs. The quality of this EVOO is so incredible that I don't need to add anything else or any sauces.

The best part is that Colavita is the olive oil of choice by everyone, including some chef friends of mine who came over to cook delicious pasta dinners and actually asked if I had this exact olive oil. Because it a win-win for me, my friends, and anyone who eats my home-cooked meals, I will always have a bottle of Colavita in my pantry.

To purchase olive oil from Colavita, click here.

2. Táche Pistachio Milk

If you're looking for a delicious dairy alternative that works as a great coffee creamer and simply tastes incredible on its own, surprise your taste buds with Táche Pistachio Milk, a barista friendly milk alternative that's made from pistachios, is very low in calories, has a light texture, and goes with almost everything. In the morning, instead of reaching for what used to be my go-to 'creamer,' I now add a couple of drops of Táche and the hint of pistachio adds a refreshing, candy-like taste that I happen to love. Not to mention, the packaging is extremely adorable, you'll want to bring out the bottle in front of your guests or simply next to your laptop as you #WFH for the visual aesthetic.

If you want to buy Táche Pistachio Milk, click here.

Caitlin's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1.Suja Green Juices

On the days where I'm running low on time but don't want to give up my morning juice, I keep Suja Green Juices on hand. Suja is an organic, non-GMO, cold-pressed juice company that has a fully stacked lineup of green juice. In each juice, you will find a different blend of fruits and vegetables that taste like it just came out of a juicer. Suja's juices have the ingredients on the front of the bottle making it easier to find one (or more) flavors that you love.

Suja has seven different green juices including Celery Juice, Green Delight, Might Dozen, Uber Greens, Noon Greens, Green Supreme and Twelve Essentials. These cold-pressed juices are all organic and will give you a big serving of fruits and vegetables. In all the flavors, you are bound to find a green juice you love. My personal favorite is the might dozen which has apple, celery, cucumber, kale and collard greens. Suja's green juices are perfect for anyone who wants a green juice but without all the hassle of a juicer.

Suja is available in grocery stores such as ShopRite, Target, Wegmans and Whole Foods.

2.Numi Sweet Slumber Tea

This herbal nighttime tea has become the center of my nighttime routine after changing the quality of sleep completely. It not only helps me fall asleep but also an uninterrupted good night's sleep. Numi is the perfect tea to sip on right before bed because of its light and floral taste.

The reason I keep purchasing Numi Sweet Slumber Tea over and over is for its clean and organic ingredients. This tea is made with organic chamomile flower, organic lavender flower, organic lemon balm leaf, organic licorice root, organic valerian root, passionflower and hop flowers.

Numi Tea is ideal for anyone who has been working on falling asleep earlier or just getting a couple more hours of sleep each night.

You can buy Numi's Sleep tea online here.