Convincing your significant other to change their diet and drop animal products is typically one of the biggest hurdles, but singer Katy Perry’s plant-based journey must’ve inspired a change in fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom. The Pirates of the Caribbean star announced that he is eating a mostly plant-based diet during an interview with The Sunday Times. He supported this decision claiming that cows are beautiful, following in the footsteps of his fiancé's decision to leave animal products out of their diets.

“I’m 90 percent plant-based, so I’ll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month,” Bloom said. I sometimes look at a cow and think, ’That’s the most beautiful thing ever.’”

The celebrity explained his daily routine during the interviewing, saying that his schedule is “quite L.A.” Bloom begins his day Buddhist chanting and spending quality time with his daughter, Daisy. The actor shared that his meals often contain no animal products, and his transition to a plant-based diet is happening seamlessly.

“I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein,” Bloom said.

Even though this is the first time the actor confirmed his plant-based diet, it’s not the first time he’s publicly talked about enjoying meatless meals. The Lord of the Rings actor posted on his Instagram in 2019 that Burger King’s Impossible Whopper is a road trip necessity, championing the fast-food restaurants’ plant-based patty.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry: Vegan Power Couple?

Bloom’s fiancé Katy Perry announced last year that she was finally ready to be vegan. The superstar has been extremely vocal about her plant-based journey, dressing up as a plant-based burger twice, at the 2019 Met Gala, and again in a Taylor Swift music video. Perry also became an investor in Impossible Food–the company that makes the couple’s favorite meat-free burger.

“I’m about 95 percent ready to be 100-percent vegan,” Perry tweeted last year. “My dog nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past four months.”

Although Perry announced her diet swap before Bloom, it seems that he may have been the brainchild behind the transition. Even though it took Bloom longer to actually move to a plant-based diet, he initially tried to convince the American Idol host to cut back on meat. It appears that the couple is pushing themselves to eat healthier and live more sustainably, inspiring one another and their fans to consider the benefits of eating more plant-based.