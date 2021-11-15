Chef Chloe Coscarelli is preparing a delicious Thanksgiving meal for the whole country, developing a multiple-dish, vegan spread for an affordable and easy holiday option. The acclaimed chef just announced that she will again partner with Whole Foods Markets to provide an exclusive vegan Thanksgiving dinner for the second year in a row. Coscarelli’s Vegan Meal for 2 is a culmination of family recipes that have been reinvented to use plant-based ingredients.

The Vegan Meal for 2 will include a wide selection of dishes that can either be ordered as a full feast for $39.99 or separately for varying prices. Last-minute shoppers can purchase the Thanksgiving dinner on the Whole Foods website until November 23 for pick up. The offer is available across Whole Foods stores nationwide. The Vegan Meal for 2 will feature:

: A classic Thanksgiving gravy complete with three types of mushrooms that are flavored with wine, herbs, and garlic. Miso Creamed Greens : This dish is a blend of sauteed lacinato kale with creamy, white miso cashew sauce and roasted garlic.

"The holidays should be about love, connection, and togetherness so my goal is to make everyone feel included this holiday season with my Vegan Meal for 2," the chef told The Beet. "Whether you are hosting someone with a special diet or trying to provide more meatless or dairy-free options on your table this year, my hope is to make it easy for you to cater to all your guests so that everyone can enjoy the holiday. Even if you are not serving a fully vegan Thanksgiving, you can include my dishes a la carte to fill your table."

To accompany Coscarelli’s meal, Whole Foods conducted a survey with Wakefield Research to determine the plant-based interest during the upcoming holiday season. The report found that within the last year, 58 percent of American consumers have hosted guests with a special diet. The survey also found that 56 percent of Americans believe that preparing vegan options during the holidays is necessary. Whole Foods recognized the growing need for plant-based meals, inspiring Coscarelli’s vegan meal.

The retail giant recently published its first market predictions report, projecting that consumers will gravitate towards plant-based products such as vegan seafood, barbecue jackfruit, and artisan dairy-free cheeses. The Whole Foods Trends Council is looking at its rising vegan consumer base and working to develop more products to make plant-based eating accessible to its customers.

“Plant-based is the grocery category to watch right now as brands continue to innovate by using new ingredients and processes that make plant-based products exciting for shoppers,” Brody said. “And in laid-back days of summer, we find that customers are breaking out of their routines and are more open to trying something new, whether they’re longtime vegans or just starting to experiment with plant-based eating. So, expect to see gourmet plant-based cheese alternative spreads at picnics and fish alternatives made from banana blossoms on the grill this season.”

Recently, Whole Foods has doubled down on its plant-based offerings. The company recently partnered with Greenleaf Foods to roll out its Lightlife brand’s new vegan grilled chicken. The national retailer became the exclusive distributor to the plant-based chicken product developed to taste and tear like conventional grilled chicken.

Closely following the grilled chicken announcement, Whole Foods and Greenleaf Foods revealed another collaboration with its Field Roast brand. Joined by Eat Just, the two companies launched a completely vegan breakfast sandwich complete with a Chao Creamery Original Cheese Slice, a Field Roast Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage, and a JUST Egg Folded.

“Whole Foods is known for its high-quality, nutritious, and convenient meal options, and we are excited to partner & launch this innovation to satisfy their customers,” Chief Research, Development, and Food Technology Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC Jitendra Sagili said. “This unique, versatile design is the result of collaboration with Whole Foods Market’s culinary team that has a taste, color, and pull-apart texture that delivers on chicken experience.”