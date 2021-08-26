Following an extremely successful US launch, Omnifoods is rolling out its plant-based pork-style products at retailers nationwide. The vegan food tech company just announced that its plant-based OmniPork Ground, OmniPork Strips, and OmniPork Luncheon will soon be available at Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Markets all over the US. Initially, the three highly-anticipated vegan pork products can be found at all 371 Sprouts locations while only available at select Whole Foods stores.

“After our successful expansion throughout Asia, Australia, and the UK since 2018, we are incredibly excited to bring OmniFoods to more people and communities by being on shelves at all Sprouts Farmers Market and select Whole Foods Market across America, bringing OmniFoods to an estimated 40,000 point of sale locations around the world,” Founder of Green Monday Holdings and OmniFoods David Yeung said.

The widely popular OmniFood pork alternative contains a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, shiitake mushrooms, rice, and peas. The company boasts that its recipes mirror animal-based pork products’ taste, texture, and cooking ability. The frozen product series will provide consumers will three distinct styles of pork products, consisting of only protein-rich and plant-based ingredients. The company aims to create enough variety so that consumers can use its products in a wide variety of cuisines and dishes.

The OmniPork Luncheon is the first pork alternative of its kind on the global market. The company claims that the plant-based alternative is potentially healthier than its canned pork counterparts. The vegan Luncheon meat is marketed to be cooked with sandwiches, ramen, and musubi.

OmniFoods uphold the mission to create plant-based protein alternatives that will undercut the dangers of animal agriculture. Over recent years, multiple studies including the UN’s most recent climate report have drawn attention to the environmental costs of meat production. The vegan food tech company is dedicated to providing consumers a viable and tasty plant-based alternative, prioritizing sustainability in the food industry.

“By providing our growing consumer base with a healthy and delicious plant-based pork alternative, we continue to fulfill our mission to construct a multi-faceted global ecosystem of future food that helps to combat climate change, food insecurity, public health crisis, planetary devastation, and animal suffering,” Yeung said.

In April, OmniFoods debuted its OmniPork in the US for the first time, partnering with 10 chefs and restaurants to showcase its new product. After seeing positive consumer responses, OmniFoods expanded its partnerships to 15 additional establishments to begin its entry into the US market in July. The 25 participating restaurants held complete control of the dish creations, allowing the chefs nationwide to experiment and present the OmniPork in creative cuisines. Some chefs include Michelin starred Joshua Gil or Mirame and chef Don Phan of Kensho.

“After our successful expansion throughout Asia and initial launch here this Spring, we are continuing to work with fantastic restaurant partners and creative chefs who appreciate the impact food can have on our world,” Yeung said at the time.

Founded in 2012, the Hong King-based OmniFoods continues to expand internationally at an accelerating pace. Currently, the brand can be found in more than 20 markets in countries including the UK, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and mainland China. Now, the company is set to popularize its products across the United States.

“From the launch of OmniFoods several years ago, this is the day we have been dreaming of. In our space, everyone knows the stamp of approval from Whole Foods and their customer base carries extra meaning and clout,” Yeung told Green Queen. It is even more special given we are based in Asia! We fully expect this enormous milestone will further accelerate our momentum to be omnipresent in the U.S. and globally.”