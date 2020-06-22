Oil-Free, Gluten-Free, & Vegan Sweet Potato Nachos
Plant-based nachos are a healthier version of the traditional junk food recipe which is typically full of processed food like tortilla chips, cheese, and ground meat. We found an oil-free, gluten-free, and 100% vegan nacho recipe made with sweet potatoes, lentils, and plant-based seasonings that is low in calorie and high in nutrients.
Make this recipe as an appetizer to share with friends and family for your summer BBQ. Tell them that it's made with love and healthy ingredients, so there is no need to feel guilting about "treating yourself" to more than one sweet potato "chip." The jalapeno peppers add a kick to each bite and can help rev your metabolism. The chemical compound in jalapenos is called capsaicin, known for speeding up the heart rate and boosting the metabolism. The avocado slices on top of this dish are good fats and can help burn calories faster, especially if you eat them early in the day--find of why here.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Why we love it: Nachos are celebratory food and there's no better way to enjoy them when they taste delicious and won't weigh you down. This recipe is made with 100% plant-based food high in nutrients and tastes better than the real thing!
Make it for: A summer party appetizer and celebrate the 4th of July with this recipe and share it with your loved ones.
Oil-Free, Gluten-Free, & Vegan Sweet Potato Nachos
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 large sweet potato sliced thin
- 1 beefsteak tomato diced
- 1/2 cup plant-based queso homemade or store-bought
- 2 tbsp cashew sour cream
- 1 sliced jalapeno
- 1 sliced avocado
Lentil Taco Meat
- 1 cup steamed brown lentils or bean of choice
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/8 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp cumin
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 475 degrees F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Slice the sweet potatoes into thin rounds and season to taste with salt and pepper and smoked paprika. Bake for about 20 minutes or until cooked through and a bit crispy (not burnt!).
- Prepare lentil taco meat by combining 1 cup steamed brown lentils or bean of choice in a bowl with all the spices. Then heat in a pan or in a microwave.
- While the potatoes are roasting, make the queso and cashew sour cream.
- Slice tomatoes, avocado, and jalapeno for topping.
- Assemble the nachos by placing the baked sweet potatoes on a plate, then top it with queso, taco meat, tomatoes, avocado, jalapenos, cashew sour cream, and a bit of salt and pepper!
- Eat fresh and enjoy it!