Oil-Free, Dairy-Free, and Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Banana Brownies
FROM: @vegamelon
WHY WE LOVE IT: We all need to satisfy our sweet tooth from time to time but don't want to load up on sugar. This recipe is lower in calorie than traditional brownies and still has the same fudge consistency.
TOTAL TIME: 30 Minutes Prep: 5 Minutes Cook: 25 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 10
MAKE IT FOR: Your loved one for Valentine's Day or for your Galentine's party! Top it with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream. (We like Van Leeuwen Vanilla).
INGREDIENTS
- 2 mashed ripe banana
- 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter 85g, or nut / seed butter of choice
- 1/3 cup maple syrup 80g, or liquid sweetener of choice
- 1/3 cup applesauce 80g
- 3/4 cup flour 90g, use GF if needed
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder 20g
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- pinch sea salt
- 1/2 cup dairy-free chocolate chips optional
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350°F / 180°C and grease a baking pan. (I used a 7 x 7 inch square pan.)
- In a large bowl, whisk together the mashed banana, peanut butter, applesauce, and maple syrup.
- Sift in the cocoa powder, flour, baking soda, and salt. If desired, also add in 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. Whisk the mixture until combined, then pour into the baking tray.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let the brownies cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.
- Once the brownies have cooled completely, slice and enjoy!