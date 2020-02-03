Oil-Free, Dairy-Free, and Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Banana Brownies

RECIPE OF THE DAY: FEBRUARY 3

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: We all need to satisfy our sweet tooth from time to time but don't want to load up on sugar. This recipe is lower in calorie than traditional brownies and still has the same fudge consistency.

TOTAL TIME: 30 Minutes Prep: 5 Minutes Cook: 25 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 10

MAKE IT FOR: Your loved one for Valentine's Day or for your Galentine's party! Top it with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream. (We like Van Leeuwen Vanilla).

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F / 180°C and grease a baking pan. (I used a 7 x 7 inch square pan.)
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together the mashed banana, peanut butter, applesauce, and maple syrup.
  3. Sift in the cocoa powder, flour, baking soda, and salt. If desired, also add in 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. Whisk the mixture until combined, then pour into the baking tray.
  4. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let the brownies cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.
  5. Once the brownies have cooled completely, slice and enjoy!
Filed Under: Gluten-Free, Oil-Free, Plant-Based, Recipe, Recipe of the Day, Vegan, vegan recipe
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top