This year, New Yorkers are feeling the heat. As the hottest summer on record sweeps across the United States, the Northeast is dealing with sweltering temperatures more than ever. Now, 16 Handles is rolling out two more Oatly soft serve options that will help New Yorkers cool off with a climate-friendly option.

The beloved froyo chain will introduce Oatly’s Chocolate Cake flavor on the menu first. This dairy-free option is already available at more than 30 locations with plans for further expansion. Then, the two companies will unveil their Marshmallow and S’mores flavors in August. The featured soft serve will be free from both gelatin and eggs commonly found in conventional marshmallows.

“Our fans have come to know 16 Handles as a year-round destination for soft serve, whether they prefer frozen yogurt, ice cream, or our extensive vegan offerings,” 16 Handles CEO Solomon Choi said in a statement. “When it comes to dairy-free celebrations, Oatly’s creamy and decadent oat milk soft serve is amazing. Delicious and innovative flavors are our specialty, so we’re more excited than ever to continue expanding our 16 Handles-exclusive menus with the team at Oatly.”

Following the summer release, 16 Handles intends to continue its partnership with Oatly. The company revealed that its 2022 Fall and Winter menu will feature new and returning Oatly flavors. Currently, the froyo company offers several vegan toppings to accompany these flavors including fresh fruit, dairy-free chocolate chips, and Oreo cookies.

16 Handles Introduces Vegan Soft Serve

Last June, 16 Handles announced its partnership with Oatly as the alternative milk brand’s popularity exploded nationwide. For their initial collaboration, the companies launched two flavors – Chai Tea and Chocolate – at all of its 32 locations. Approximately one month later, 16 Handles unveiled two additional flavors, and with four brand new vegan soft serves, the company had doubled its previous dairy-free offerings. Before adding vegan soft serve, 16 Handles had offered dairy-free sorbet flavors since 2008.

Before the Oatly partnership, the signature froyo chain tried its hand at oat milk soft serve with its Chocolate Devotion and Dreamboat Coconut flavors. The brand also added cashew milk-based soft serves in January 2019. 16 Handles offered a rotating vegan option on the 16 of each month.

“There’s a lot that 16 Handles and Oatly share," Cho told VegOut last year, such as "commitments to quality, flavor innovation, sustainability ... it’s really an ideal collaboration."

Oatly's Vegan Ice Cream Ventures

Despite only arriving in the United States in 2016, Oatly has been a pioneer in the plant-based dairy industry since 1994. After experiencing tremendous success within the U.S., the company expanded its dairy-free offerings to include ice cream products. The soft serve originally debuted at Major League Baseball Stadiums including Wrigley Field (Home of the Cubs) in Chicago, IL, and Globe Life Field (Home of the Texas Rangers) in Arlington, TX last summer.

The Swedish company introduced its vegan ice cream bars late last year. Now, the frozen ice cream bar line features classic flavors such as Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla, Strawberry Swirl, and Salted Caramel. On this National Ice Cream Day (July 17), Oatly gave away over 16,000 vegan ice cream bars in St. Louis, Los Angeles, and New York City.

With its recent partnership, Oatly intends to capitalize on the growing vegan ice cream market. One report claims that the vegan ice cream market will reach $560 million by the end of the decade, growing at an unprecedented 10 percent year-over-year. Along with 16 Handles, other companies including Ben & Jerry’s, Nestle, and Unilever are attributed to this growth.

For more plant-based happenings, visit The Beet's News articles.