These No-Bake Raspberry Cream Tarts frostings are a crowd-pleaser. The filling is a blend of soaked cashews, coconut oil, almond milk, and thawed raspberries. I’ve then blended in some silken tofu to thicken the mix and bring a little more mousse-y texture. I know what you might be thinking, “You want me to add TOFU!?” The answer is YES! It might sound scary, but silken tofu is so soft and delicate you won’t even taste it. It takes on the taste of the sweet raspberry cashew cream entirely. I use silken tofu in so many of the dessert recipes I’ve lost count.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Freeze Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

No-Bake Raspberry Cream Tarts Makes 6 tarts Ingredients 1 cup gluten-free oats

1 cup walnuts

8 Medjool dates pits removed

2 tsp coconut oil

Pinch salt

Pinch cinnamon

1/2 cup cashews soaked overnight and strained

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 tbsp + 2 tsp almond milk

1/4 cup coconut oil melted

1 packet organic silken tofu (300g)

1/2 cup raspberries Instructions Blend together oats, walnut, dates, coconut oil, salt and cinnamon in a food processor, until dough-like in texture. Create tart shells by pressing dough into the bottom of tart pans and up the sides to be ~1/2 cm thick. (I used six, 4-inch tart pans with removable bottoms). Rinse food processor for the next step. Prepare raspberry cream filling: In a food processor add soaked cashews (strained), maple syrup, almond milk, melted coconut oil, silken tofu, and raspberries. Blend until smooth. Pour filling into tart tins and chill for 1-2 hours, or until frozen. When ready to serve remove from the fridge, wait 15-20 minutes to soften and pop tarts out of shells. Top tarts with your favorite fruits and serve.

Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 459kcal | Carbohydrates: 49g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Sodium: 11mg | Potassium: 474mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 31g | Vitamin A: 48IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 74mg | Iron: 2mg