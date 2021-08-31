No-Bake Pistachio Power Balls

Premade energy balls are a great breakfast option or anytime snack. This recipe contains Wonderful Pistachios which are a complete plant protein, providing all nine essential amino acids. Not only are pistachios a good source of plant protein and fiber, but about 90 percent of the fats found in pistachios are also unsaturated, for a trio of nutrients that may help keep you fuller longer. Using all-natural ingredients for all-natural energy, these no-bake power balls are a quick and easy option that your whole family will love!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Chill Time: 2 hours

Makes 12 power balls

 Ingredients

  • 1 cup dry oats
  • 1 cup dates pitted
  • 3/4 cup Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Roasted & Salted
  • 1/2 cup nut butter (try homemade pistachio butter!)
  • 1/4 cup Vegan Dark Chocolate Chips
  • 1/4 cup Coconut shredded
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • pinch salt

Instructions

  1. Place 1/4 cup of the pistachios into the food processor. Pulse until finely chopped and set aside.
  2. Add the remaining 1/2 cup of pistachios and all of the other ingredients to the food processor and pulse until well combined.
  3. Add 2 Tbsp warm water and pulse again.
  4. Remove the mixture into a medium-sized bowl
  5. Form mixture into 1-inch balls and roll them in the remaining chopped pistachios to coat.
  6. Place the balls onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Chill for 2 hours before serving and store up to 7 days in the refrigerator.

Nutritional (Per Power Ball)

Calories 172 | Total Fat 9.6g | Saturated Fat 1.8g | Sodium 68mg | Total Carbohydrates 20.9g | Dietary Fiber 2.8g | Total Sugars 11.7g | Protein 3.8g | Calcium 43mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 246mg |

