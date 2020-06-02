No-Bake Healthy Coconut Pink Tart Naturally Colored with Beets

If you're looking for a refreshing summer dessert everyone can enjoy, regardless of dietary allergies, this fruit tart one is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. This tart is considered 'raw' because there is no baking involved, and is naturally given its vibrant pink color using beets. The crunchy bottom layer is made with oats, nut butter, coconut, and maple syrup. If there is a nut allergy in your group, substitute the nut-butter with sun butter, you will still have the same consistency to hold the bottom layer of the tart together and the same creamy taste.

The base of the filling is made with plant-based yogurt and coconut milk, which gives the tart a creamy, dairy-like flavor. To top off the cake, add seasonal fruits like blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, and your favorite nuts or shredded coconut flakes for a pretty presentation. There is no better way to welcome the summer season with this exquisite, vibrant dessert.

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Why we love it: This tart recipe is easy to make and a lot 'healthier' than traditional tarts that are full of cream and sugar. If you want to treat yourself and kick sugar cravings before summer, this tart won't break the bank.

Make it for: a healthy dessert, don't tell your friends it's vegan--they'll be surprised.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Fridge Time: 2+ hours